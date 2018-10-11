Career Communications Group announces Lockheed Martin as Title Sponsor for 2018 WOC STEM Conference

Women of Color STEM Conference and Lockheed Martin have 23-Year Partnership

-- Career Communications Group, Inc., a Baltimore-MD diversity media and STEM talent management company founded to promote opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), announced Thursday, April 12, that Lockheed Martin Corporation will be the Title Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Women of Color STEM Conference, happening in Detroit, MI, October 11 - 13, 2018.Lockheed Martin is an American global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company with worldwide interests.Lockheed, who were already event sponsors, will expand the partnership grown over 23 years by linking its name to the Women of Color in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Conference."Lockheed Martin is a strong supporter of women in technology,"said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group (CCG), the company behind the Women of Color Conference and publisher of Women of Color magazine. "The Women of Color in STEM Conference is one of the very few trusted communities where women are encouraged and supported in STEM. Having Lockheed as a Title Sponsor sends a message that they truly care and that they are seeking partners in working towards professional growth and increasing the numbers of women in STEM careers."According to the report Women in STEM: A Gender Gap to Innovation, although women fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25 percent of STEM jobs. Women with a STEM degree are also less likely than their male counterparts to work in a STEM occupation because of a lack of female role models, gender stereotyping, and less family-friendly flexibility in the STEM fields.More than 5,000 students, professionals, and people in STEM are expected to take part in Women of Color STEM Conference events in Detroit from Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.The Women of Color STEM Conference career fair puts you face to face with employers like Lockheed Martin Corporation trying to fill STEM positions. Whether you're a college graduate seeking your first job or a high-level professional keeping an eye out, you get countless networking opportunities.The Women of Color STEM Conference also hosts several award ceremonies for women who create innovation and inspiration wherever they go. 2018 Women of Color STEM Conference Lead Sponsors and Event Sponsors include General Motors and General Dynamics. All events will be held at the Cobo Center in Detroit.More than 30 percent of Women of Color attendees return yearly to explore STEM workshops and seminars for professional development, access on-site resources, discover new digital industries and jobs, and grow skillsets.October 11-13, 2018Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance CenterDetroit, MIWomen of Color STEM ConferenceCareer Communications Group (CCG) was founded more than 40 years ago with a unique mission: To promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. The people we reach provide top employers a unique opportunity to fulfill their mission of hiring America's promising talent. CCG offers inspiring magazines such asmagazine; award-winning syndicated television programs, and national conferences to reach hundreds of thousands of students and professionals who have a determination to succeed and the commitment to be personally responsible for that success. Their attitude of self-empowerment creates a unique hiring environment for companies and other organizations seeking top talent to diversify and strengthen their workforce.