Legendary Choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral-London Makes Rare Chicago Performance
There has been a choir at St. Paul's Cathedral for over nine centuries but its current structure, consisting of thirty singing boys and twelve professional adult singers (or Vicars Choral) was established in the 19th century when Sir John Stainer was organist. The world-famous choir, led by Director of Music Andrew Carwood, will share the richness and diversity of choral music sung in a great Cathedral. The Choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral dates back nearly 1000 years, and this rare performance in Chicago will be the first in this city since July 1953.
The concert will be held at St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron in Chicago. Long recognized for excellence and leadership in church music, St. James sought the opportunity to invite this esteemed choir and host this one-of-a-kind classical music experience.
Tickets are available at www.cathedraltickets.com. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost: $25 general admission; $75 premium seating; and $500 – VIP tickets (includes front row seating, champagne reception with Director Andrew Carwood and the Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral, The Very Rev. Dr. David Ison).
For more information, visit http://saintjamescathedral.org.
Kelly Wisecarver
***@wisecarverpr.com
