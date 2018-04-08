KOSBE Facilitates Discussion On Trends In BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Introduction to BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY

End

-- The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host. The event is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), the Kingsport Chamber and Mr. John Cannon; Author of BTC – 101 An Introduction to Bitcoin.KOSBE invites all proponents and opponents of the Bitcoin Technology to join them for an open and insightful discussion about the pros and cons, and to understand what the future holds for Bitcoin. This seminar is designed to educate business owners and others about Bitcoin Technology, and to prepare them for potential Bitcoin transactions.Who should attend? Anyone who is curious and would like to know more about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies. This is not a sales pitch. Come and learn, network with others, and get answers to your questions about the BitcoiThe seminar will highlight the following topics:· What is Bitcoin and how to use it?· Is Bitcoin an investment?· What is mining?· Are there business opportunities?· What does the future hold for Bitcoin?The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8825;abhave@tsbdc.org;400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.