Entertainment Lineup Announced for 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival
The live entertainment is just part of the weekend celebration that pays homage to the tasty, juicy fruit.
New this year is a third stage that will feature youth bands, solo vocalists, drum circles, drum-offs, boom-shaka and even music lessons.
The festival expanded its layout in 2017 so once again, the stages will be located on expansive soccer fields where there is plenty of room to dance or just relax and take in the sounds. As an added bonus, comedian Phil Medina will entertain the crowd in between acts.
Here's the entertainment lineup for this year's festival.
Festival Stage, Presented by Fruli
Saturday May 19
10:00 am – 10:30 am – DJ Spencer Fischer: 103.3 The Vibe
10:30 am – 11:10 am –Professional Americans(Rock & Roll)
11:30 am – 1:00 pm –Allstars of Funk (R&B Classics)
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm –Highway Starr (Country Covers)
3:30 pm – 5:30 pm –Hollywood U2 (U2 Tribute – Pop, Alternative)
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Comedian Phil Medina (in between acts)
Sunday, May 20
10:00 am – 11:00 am – DJ Spencer Fischer: 103.3 The Vibe
11:00 am –Fan Favorite Band Contest Winner
12:30 pm – 2:00 pm –Decadent Decades (Multi-decades and multi-genre)
2:30 pm – 4:00 pm –40 oz. to Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band/90s Alternative Rock,
Reggae, Ska)
4:30 pm – 6:20 pm –Mirage (Visions of Fleetwood Mac)
Dr. Kato Stage, Presented by Budweiser
Saturday May 19
10:00 am – 12:00 pm – DJ Travis Holcombe: KCRW
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm –Fireball (80s & 90s covers)
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm –Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars Ultimate Tribute Band)
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm –The Pettybreakers (Tom Petty Tribute Band)
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Comedian Phil Medina (in between acts)
Sunday, May 20
10:00 am – 12:00 pm – DJ Honey: 103.3 The Vibe
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm –Adelaide Living Latin Loud (Latin, Old School Funk)
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm –Karla Perez (Selena Tribute)
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm –Yachtley Crew (The Titans of Soft Rock/Yacht Rock)
For links to band music and bios, go tohttps://castrawberryfestival.org, click on "Events & Attractions"
While at the festival, stop by some of its 50 food booths. Each will be offer a unique strawberry-themed food dish, drink or treat such as strawberry nachos, pizza, funnel cake, tamales, chimichangas, chocolate dipped strawberries, deep-fried strawberries, berry kabobs and strawberry beer, smoothies and margaritas. Sales proceeds benefit over 20 local charities.
Official sponsors for this year's festival are Smart & Final, Budweiser and Coca-Cola. Official media sponsors are the Ventura County Star, KTLA-TV, The Wave, K-EARTH, Cumulus Broadcasting, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Azteca TV and Jack FM.
Festival general admission is $12, seniors 62+ are $8 and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Active military and dependents with ID are $8. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org. The free Park & Ride "Strawberry Express" shuttles just off the 101 Freeway make getting to the festival easy. Onsite parking is $10. For more information:
