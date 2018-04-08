KOSBE and Epic Nine Present DIY: B2B Marketing Strategies For Small Businesses

Contact

-- The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will hostThe training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), the Kingsport Chamber and EPIC NINE Marketing.B2B industries have a unique set of marketing challenges and equally unique solutions to answer them. This workshop will discuss strategy, tactics, software and more that apply in real life B2B situations, which the business can implement without significant increases to the marketing budgets. No sales pitch or pressure. The workshop includes:- Inbound Marketing- Targeting- Networking Strategies- B2B Social Media- Helpful Tools-Mock Networking Session for attendeesSmall business owners, sales / marketing professional, solo entrepreneurs or just about anyone who would like to learn more about the topic.This is a free training, but pre-registration is required. A light lunch will be served to the event attendees.The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8825;abhave@tsbdc.org;400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.