Not-For-Profit Organization to Build 3 Billion Naira Ultra-modern Grassroots Sports Complex in Lagos

 
 
LAGOS, Nigeria - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, is excited to announce their launching of Atlantic Hall Sports Complex – a 3 Billion Naira ultra-modern sports center dedicated to grassroots sports development and early talent discovery. "The sports complex designed to international standards is conceived to compete with any of its kind worldwide," said Atlantic Hall Sports Complex Committee Chairman, Mrs. Maureen Akpofure-Awobokun "and when completed, it will be a source of pride to all Nigerians and Africans at large"

Atlantic Hall Sports Complex comprises of 5 football pitches, 8-lane tartan track, 1000 square meter multi-purpose indoor sports hall, basketball court, 6 lawn tennis courts, volleyball and handball courts, gymnasium, pavilion, 1200-capacity bleacher and an Olympic size swimming pool. This is in addition to a 1500-seater hall, changing rooms, vendor stands, toilet and other ancillary facilities.

According to Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, the primary aims of the sports complex include promotion of early talent discovery, grassroots youth development, healthy living among young people and to serve as an efficient way to engage young people to curb crime and other related vices such as drug abuse.

"The Atlantic Hall Sports Complex is not just a vision of constructing world-class facilities for sports. This vision is about Building a Legacy of Champions in Africa," said Mrs. Akpofure-Awobokun "We are faced with our own choice today. The choice to support the vision of the Atlantic Hall Sports Complex or not. The choice to take the lead in the  regeneration of the Nigerian educational sports sector or not..."

For more information,visit https://atlantichallsportscomplex.org/

Press Contact for Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council:
Mrs. Maureen Akpofure-Awobokun
Phone:+2348029671515, +2348037134324
email: support@atlantichallsportscomplex.org

About Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council:
Atlantic Hall, fondly called "Ä-Hall" is a registered non-profit sharing organization that owns full boarding secondary school of almost 650 students on a 30-hectare large campus in Poka, Epe, Lagos State. It was founded over 28 years ago by a group of friends, to fill the need for good quality well-rounded education for the total development of the child.

Media Contact
Mrs. Maureen Akpofure-Awobokun
email: support@atlantichallsportscomplex.org
support@atlantichallsportscomplex.org
+2348029671515, +2348037134324
Source:Atlantic Hall
Email:***@atlantichallsportscomplex.org
