Award Winning Author Owen Parr Releases New Crime Mystery Novel
Award winning author Owen Parr is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the fourth book in his Joey Mancuso, Father O'Brian Crime Mystery series, The Case of the Antiquities Collector.
When Gavi Drucker, the daughter of multi-millionaire socialite Aaron Drucker, is abducted from her dorm at the University of Miami, retired NYPD homicide detective Joey Mancuso and his half-brother, Father Dominic O'Brian, are hired to find her. Afraid the young woman has been kidnapped for ransom, or worse, might be sold into the lucrative sex-slave market, the two New York City private detectives soon uncover clues that indicate this is more than just a simple abduction.
Before long, the two brothers' search for Gavi crosses paths with the FBI, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security, who are investigating the black-market sale of rare antiquities and aren't happy with the brothers' interference. Is Gavi's father—whose top-tier accounting firm caters to a worldwide clientele who will do anything to keep their financial dealings private—somehow involved? Is the terrorist group ISIS? The more clues they uncover, the more danger they find themselves in. Because those involved will do anything to keep their secrets safe, including kill.
Joey Mancuso is back in the fourth book of the Mancuso & O'Brian Crime Mystery series and more determined than ever to live up to his moniker as The Last Advocate of the Victim as he investigates crime with his usual Sherlock Holmes style in this fast-paced, taut thriller, where what you see isn't always as it seems.
The Case of the Antiquities Collector will available for purchase in both print and ebook formats upon its release.
Book Details:
The Case of the Antiquities Collector
A Joey Mancuso, Father O'Brian Crime Mystery, Book Four
By Owen Parr
Published: April 2018
ASIN: B07BSFTN5D
Genre: Crime Mystery
About The Author:
Award winning author Owen Parr was born in Havana, Cuba, and later grew up in Miami. He enjoys reading fiction to transport himself to another world. And in his writing, he does that for his readers in a very successful way. His readers are fully wrapped in the plots and have fallen in love with his amazing characters. Published author of articles in trade magazines. Hobby painter of acrylics on canvas and middle of the road golfer, Owen spends his day still employed in the financial advice industry. Married at the age of nineteen he pursued a career in electrical engineering until boredom set in. From there he went to own and operate his own multi-branch real estate firm and licensing school. Since 1986 he has been employed in the financial advice industry. During this time, he has written articles for the local paper, blogs and screenplays that he is now converting into fictional novels.
Parr won the Solo Medalist Winner New Apple Literary Services for "Mystery" in 2017 for his A MURDER ON WALL STREET. This follows his 2016 Solo Medalist Award with "Operation Raven -The Dead Have Secrets" in the same category, and the IACM "Best Crime Author-Gold"
Readers have compared Owen's novels to classics from Robert Ludlum and Michaels Connelly. One reader wrote: "If Ludlum and Connelly wrote a novel together, it would be an Owen Parr novel."
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.owenparr.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
