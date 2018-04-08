 
News By Tag
* Legal Marketing
* Law Firm Marketing
* Attorney Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Marlton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Free Seminar: Legal Marketing - Winning the Game They Didn't Teach You in Law School

April 24, 2018 10:00 AM Marlton, NJ April 26, 2018 10:00 AM Philadelphia, PA
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Legal Marketing
Law Firm Marketing
Attorney Marketing

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Marlton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

MARLTON, N.J. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Les Altenberg, President of A.L.T. Legal Professionals Marketing Group will present a free workshop, Legal Marketing: Winning the Game They Didn't Teach You in Law School on April 24, 2018 10:00 AM at the American Executive Centers located at 10000 Lincoln Drive East, Suite. 201 in Marlton, NJ and again on April 26, 2018 10:00 AM at the American Executive Centers located at 1515 Market Street, Suite 1200 in Philadelphia, PA.

Both sessions will focus on how attendees can position their law practice amongst the competition and identify those features that make their practice unique. Also to be discussed will be the benefits and drawbacks of the many alternative approaches to legal marketing, an examination of how return on marketing investment might be tangibly measured and how to actually get marketing initiatives implemented cost-effectively.

Among the topics to be covered are:

• How to Create a Unique Position in the Marketplace
• Leveraging What You're Really Selling
• Understanding What's In Your Marketing "Toolkit"
• How to Get the Most for Your Time (and Money)
• Getting a Handle on Costs and Timeframes
• Figuring Out How You're Doing
• Knowing How to Actually Make it All Happen

Attendees will take away an understanding of how to position their firms in a competitive market, develop a message that sells, utilize different marketing vehicles for different purposes and do so with an eye always on ROI.

Les Altenberg founded A.L.T. Legal Professional Market Group to provide law firms with strategic insight and resources to which they might otherwise not have access. He is the author of numerous legal marketing articles that have appeared in such publications as The National Law Journal, Law Practice and the Legal Intelligencer, among others.

Attendance is free. Seating is extremely limited.

To register for the Marlton session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legal-marketing-marlton-tickets-44593991830

To register for the Philadelphia session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legal-marketing-philadelphia-tickets-44595791212

For more information, contact Jean Arlene at 856-810-0400 or jarlene@legalprofessionalsmarketing.com.

End
A.L.T. Legal Professionals Marketing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share