Free Seminar: Legal Marketing - Winning the Game They Didn't Teach You in Law School
April 24, 2018 10:00 AM Marlton, NJ April 26, 2018 10:00 AM Philadelphia, PA
Both sessions will focus on how attendees can position their law practice amongst the competition and identify those features that make their practice unique. Also to be discussed will be the benefits and drawbacks of the many alternative approaches to legal marketing, an examination of how return on marketing investment might be tangibly measured and how to actually get marketing initiatives implemented cost-effectively.
Among the topics to be covered are:
• How to Create a Unique Position in the Marketplace
• Leveraging What You're Really Selling
• Understanding What's In Your Marketing "Toolkit"
• How to Get the Most for Your Time (and Money)
• Getting a Handle on Costs and Timeframes
• Figuring Out How You're Doing
• Knowing How to Actually Make it All Happen
Attendees will take away an understanding of how to position their firms in a competitive market, develop a message that sells, utilize different marketing vehicles for different purposes and do so with an eye always on ROI.
Les Altenberg founded A.L.T. Legal Professional Market Group to provide law firms with strategic insight and resources to which they might otherwise not have access. He is the author of numerous legal marketing articles that have appeared in such publications as The National Law Journal, Law Practice and the Legal Intelligencer, among others.
Attendance is free. Seating is extremely limited.
To register for the Marlton session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
To register for the Philadelphia session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
For more information, contact Jean Arlene at 856-810-0400 or jarlene@legalprofessionalsmarketing.com.
Contact
Jean Arlene
***@legalprofessionalsmarketing.com
