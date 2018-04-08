Conservancy of Southwest Florida's 2018 Earth Day Festival includes alligator training and more

 
NAPLES, Fla. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has finalized its schedule for Earth Day on Saturday, April 21, when the center is offering reduced admission prices and special hands-on activities.

Conservancy staff and volunteers will lead a variety of interactive, educational activities that showcase Southwest Florida's wildlife, ecosystem and natural habitat. The Earth Day Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes these special activities:

·         10:30 a.m. - "Saving the Planet with Barnacle Ben" Puppet Show (Eaton Conservation Hall in the Jeannie Meg Smith Theater)

·         10:45a.m. - Wildlife Rehabber Relay (Sapakie Viewing Area)

·         11 a.m. - Reptile Roundup Live Reptile Show (Lutgert Commons Area/Main Deck)

·         11:30 a.m. - Wings of Wonder: Meet our Birds with Mascot Gordon B. Eagle! (von Arx Wildlife Viewing Pavilion)

·         12 p.m. - Explore Ecosystems of the Everglades with Glen Beitman of Super Science and Amazing Art (Eaton Conservation Hall in the Jeannie Meg Smith Theater)

·         1 p.m. - Naples Zoo Animal Show (Eaton Conservation Hall in the Jeannie Meg Smith Theater)

·         2 p.m. - Pythons in Paradise (Lutgert Commons Area/Main Deck)

·         2:30 p.m. - Meet the Keeper: Alligator Training (Lutgert Commons Area/Main Deck)

The Earth Day Festival will be held at the Conservancy Nature Center, 1495 Smith Preserve Way in Naples. Reduced admission to the festival is just $10 for adults and $5 for youth; children under 2 years old are free. Admission is also free for Conservancy members.

"We hope the Earth Day Festival generates more attention to the causes we support on an ongoing basis: environmental education, wildlife rehabilitation and protecting the region's natural treasures," said Rob Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy. "Our goal is for Southwest Florida to treat every day like it's Earth Day and be persistent advocates for the environment, ecosystem and wildlife that also live here."

In addition to exhibits, vendors, food, live music, special activities and presentations, a collection of eco-friendly events and activities will entertain patrons all day:

·         von Arx Wildlife Hospital exhibits and viewing areas

·         Junior Vet Training in Sapakie Classroom

·         Electric boat rides (sign up in advance)

·         Bounce house

·         Dalton Discovery Center animal exhibits

·         Sea Turtle Obstacle Course (Rookery Bay Ferguson Learning Lab classrooms 1 and 2)

·         Little Explorer Play Zone (Coffin-Williams Young Naturalist Classroom; best for children under 6)

·         KidZone: games, crafts, face painting and sand art

·         SNAPOLOGY presents "Nature's Super Transformers" LEGO activity (Ferguson Learning Lab, classroom 3)

·         Children's activities hosted by C'mon

·         "Reusable You! Sustainable Solutions for your Home!" (STEM Lab in Ferguson Learning Lab)

Presenting sponsors for the Earth Day Festival are Arthrex and Bank of America. Supporting sponsors include Florida Weekly, D'Latinos, Univision and Naples Daily News.

For more information, please visit www.Conservancy.org/EarthDay or call 239-262-0304.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center (http://www.conservancy.org/nature-center) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Smith+Preserve+Way/@26.166139,-81.7899354,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m2!3m1!1s0x88dae1edf6906625:0xaff332d727c8252d), south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

