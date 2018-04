UltraFlex announces the release of SmartPower Compac Systems induction heating innovation

This latest addition to UltraFlex suite of induction heating solutions will be presented at Tube Dusseldorf Show, 16 – 20 April 2018.

-- UltraFlex Power Technologies - provider of the most advanced digitally controlled induction heating solutions in the industry - has announced the release of their. This latest addition to UltraFlex suite of induction heating solutions will be presented at Tube Dusseldorf Show, 16 – 20 April 2018.UltraFlex SmartPower Compac has been created to meet the versatile needs of the manufacturing industry, offering one induction heating solution for a wide range of industrial applications. Allowing for multiple outputs in one system, SmartPower Compac also enables the individual configuration of power and frequency for each output.The system features Direct Digital Stepcontrol algorithm and a unique configurable modular approach. Thanks to its configurable and field upgradable power supplies, output power from 50kW to 400kW can be achieved. Two frequency ranges allow operation at 6kHz to 60kHz and at 40kH to 200kHz. Latest SiC transistor technology and proprietary digital control algorithms ensure optimal performance and maximum efficiency within the wide frequency range.UltraFlex SmartPower Compac comes with multiple induction heating programs and profiles for automatic process control, built in temperature control and monitoring, high accuracy cycle-by-cycle energy monitoring, industrial touch screen panel with remote control and diagnostics features and much more. With an additional module installed in the system, zero downtime can be guaranteed.Finally, this UltraFlex solution comes in significantly optimized size and weight, saving floor space and shipping costs.To see the latest industrial heating innovation by UltraFlex or meet UltraFlex team, stop by at booth #H01 in Hall #6 of the Tube Dusseldorf Show next week, 16 – 20 April 2018.UltraFlex Power Technologies ( https://ultraflexpower.com/ ) offers the most advanced and innovative digitally controlled induction heating technology in the industry. Its compact modular and flexible systems are suitable for a wide variety of induction heating, casting and melting applications.