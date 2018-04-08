 
Community Home Health and Hospice Nurse, Betty Martinsen, Chosen as 2018 Nurse of the Year

 
 
Greg Pang, Linda Hamilton, Terry Skrentny, Tashina Wilcox, Betty Martinsen
Greg Pang, Linda Hamilton, Terry Skrentny, Tashina Wilcox, Betty Martinsen
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice is proud to announce that Vancouver in-home hospice nurse, Betty Martinsen, RN, has been chosen as 2018 Nurse of the Year by the Home Care Association of Washington (HCAW). The Patty Mulhern Nurse of the Year Award recognizes the RN or LPN field staff whose services are exemplary; honoring the spirit of Patty Mulhern and her passion for home health.

Martinsen has been a nurse for 43 years, 29 of those years spent in Hospice. "Betty is always willing to take on tough cases and has a caring and professional way of taking each and every patient and family under her wing, giving amazing individualized care," said Tashina Wilcox, RN, Clinical Coordinator. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and doing missions with her church community. Martinsen will be honored in Seattle on April 26, 2018, at a ceremony hosted by the Home Care Association of Washington.

About the Home Care Association of Washington

HCAW is the most diverse In Home Services association in Washington State representing Home Health, Home Care, and Hospice providers; members also include affiliated healthcare professionals, providers, consultants, and vendors. In this era of health reform, partnerships within the healthcare community are essential. HCAW actively promotes partnership development within their membership and with external providers. HCAW provides advocacy, education, and support to members as they work together to achieve the triple aim of healthcare: improved quality, reduced cost, and improved health. For more information, visit www.hcaw.org.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
