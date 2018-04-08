News By Tag
FinnSonic and DAES Representation Announce Agreement Renewal at the MRO Americas 2018
The renewal agreement formalizes the efforts of FinnSonic and DAES to continue to grow their partnership in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. "We are committed to continuously growing FinnSonic market penetration while satisfying our customers with FinnSonic solutions," said Juerg Bartlome DAES Group CEO.
The agreement was formally signed by Tea Lehto, FinnSonic CEO and Juerg Bartlome, DAES Group CEO. In addition to the renewal, FinnSonic announced that Petja Rinne is the new Business Unit Director of FinnSonic Aviation.
"This renewal represents the fruits of a very successful partnership. We are excited to continue working with DAES, and we are looking forward to the new opportunities and challenges. This year, we want to focus our efforts to promote our FPI automated process that provides crucial advantages for MRO shops and OEM manufacturing,"
FinnSonic developed a smart FPI process where the parts to be inspected are transported through the entire FPI process automatically to ensure that all crucial parameters, such as temperatures and pressures, are within the specified range. Also, the intelligent FinnSonic AFPIL control system records the process data of each treated batch for traceability and reliability of inspection.
The DAES Group of Companies is a premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations; providing turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive service. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support for the aerospace industry worldwide. The group is formed by five companies DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services. For more information, please visit http://www.daesgroup.com/
FinnSonic Founded in 1979, FinnSonic is a company that is a world leading expert in ultrasonic cleaning and fluorescent penetrant inspection (FPI). The company designs and manufactures solutions for the cleaning of demanding industrial parts and fluorescent penetrant inspection (FPI) in Lahti, Finland. The aim is to develop intelligent, safe and cost-efficient solutions to meet our customer's needs. Over 80% of our production goes to global exports. The clientele includes, among others, Airbus, British Airways, Emirates Airline, Ethiopian Airlines, GE Aviation, Finnair, Lufthansa, Saab, Rolls-Royce.
Ana Dos Santos
***@daesdistribution.com
