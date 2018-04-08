Lapels Dry Cleaning opens 3rd Nashville area location in One Bellevue Place at 7630 Highway 70 Sout

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning franchise headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, is scheduled to open a full-service satellite store at the site of the old Bellevue Mall and now the new $200 million-dollar development called One Bellevue Place in Nashville on April 28.

"With our dry-cleaning plant opening in early March and a satellite store opening in Franklin in mid-March and now the Bellevue location opening in late April, you could say it's been a very busy few months," said Chris Cooley, the owner of all three Lapels Dry Cleaning locations in greater Nashville. "I'm extremely excited to be opening this additional satellite location to ensure that everybody in greater Nashville has access to a Lapels and is able to enjoy the results and benefits of our sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes."

Lapels has pioneered an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past 18 years. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry-cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is also one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Customers at the satellite location will be able to enjoy the signature Lapels Dry Cleaning customer service, which includes FREE Home Delivery, a 24 Hour Drop Off Service, VIP and other Loyalty Programs, Electronic Notifications and a Smartphone App offering a modern twist to the old school dry cleaning experience.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning in Bellevue will mirror those of the other two locations located in Nashville and Franklin - Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm; Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit http://www.mylapels.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale), California (Gilroy, Hollister),  Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa) Louisiana (Monroe, West Monroe, Delhi, Rayville, Winnsboro), Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Canton, Cohasset, Dedham, Easton, Framingham, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha's Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Somerville, Stoughton, Walpole, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood and Wilmington), Michigan (Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield), Mississippi (New Albany, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), Missouri (Wildwood), New Jersey (Brick, Livingston, Somerville), Ohio (Liberty Township), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Tennessee (Nashville, Franklin), Texas (Bee Cave, Brownsville, Katy, Richmond). Additional locations are coming soon to Boston, MA, Latham, NY, Arlington, TN, Germantown, TN, Little Elm, TX, Prosper, TX, Spring, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Doha, Qatar.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received several accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry-cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, http://www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:Lapels Dry Cleaning
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
