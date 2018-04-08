News By Tag
American paintings from the 19th century thru the Contemporary era at Shannon's April 26th auction
Important American paintings from the 19th century through the Contemporary era will come up for bid at Shannon's bi-annual American & European Fine Art Auction, slated for Thursday, April 26th, online and in the Milford gallery, at 6 pm Eastern.
Leading the auction is a painting of New York City as viewed from Brooklyn by the famed American Impressionist Colin Campbell Cooper (1856-1937). The fresh-to-the-
Another standout market-fresh painting is a regionalist scene by Dale Nichols (Am., 1904-1995) that's expected to gavel for $50,000-75,000. Painted by the artist in 1969, the work is titled Winter on the Farm. Shannon's recently achieved a world record price for Nichols when Mid-Nation Winter sold at their last auction for $120,000.
Shannon's is featuring yet another painting by Non-Objective artist Alice Mattern (Am., 1909-1945). Shannon's set top auction records for the artist, selling Allegro in 2017 for $55,200 and Con Moto in 2016 for $31,000. The painting offered in this sale, Cadence, was included in the 1944 exhibition of the Museum of Non-Objective Painting (a precursor to the Guggenheim) and was accessioned by the Guggenheim Museum in 1961 before entering a private collection. The painting is expected to realize $40,000-$60,000.
A highlight in the Contemporary category is a large landscape by New England artist Wolf Kahn (Am., b. 1927). A student of Hans Hofmann, Kahn uses Abstract Expressionism and Color Field theory to produce landscapes that are both familiar and surreal for the viewer. The painting offered in the sale measures 52 inches by 60 inches, creating a submersive visual experience. It is estimated at $70,000-$90,000.
Leading 19th century paintings is an exceptional seascape fresh from a private Connecticut collection, titled Off Connecticut, by William Trost Richards (Am., 1833-1905). With a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$75,000, the 20 inch by 32 inch canvas features the luminist sky and translucent waves characteristic of Richards' best paintings.
Other auction highlights include 19th century American paintings by J. Buttersworth, R. Gignoux, A.C. Smith, G. Inness, R.S. Dunning and A. Bierstadt; European paintings by R. Dufy, A. Guillaumin, F. Zuber-Buhler and G. Kolbe; American Impressionism by C.C. Curran, W.L. Palmer, L. Campbell, J. Lie and W. Schofield; and Modern and Contemporary art by F. Kline, M. Avery, A.R. Fleischmann, O. Bluemner, J. Levine and P. Guston.
Previews will be held daily, starting Monday, April 16th, and continuing through Wednesday, April 25th (closed Sunday, April 22nd). Preview hours are 11 am-6 pm Eastern time, except on Saturday, April 21st, when the preview will be from 10 am-3 pm. There will also be a preview on Thursday, April 26th, the date of sale, from noon until 5:30 pm. The auction will start promptly at 6 pm Eastern time. Live, internet, phone and absentee bidding will all be permitted.
Shannon's produces an extensive 180-page, color catalog, which is available for sale on their website (shannons.com)
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. The next auction will be an Online Fine Art Auction in June, followed by another cataloged Fine Art Auction in October. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, April 26th auction, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.
Sandra Germain
