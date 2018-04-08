 
News By Tag
* Exercise
* Eyewear
* Cryptocurrency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098


SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin team up; a surprising match made in heaven

How earning cryptocurrencies through sweat and tears can get you your dream designer eyewear. Thanks to the partnership of SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin this is now possible.
 
 
Tracking_small3
Tracking_small3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Exercise
* Eyewear
* Cryptocurrency

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

NEW YORK - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Watson & Crick, Simon & Garfunkle, macaroni & cheese; all three, famous partnerships that have changed the world. Where would we be without the double helix, the framework for the basic building blocks of life? Or, without that famous Bridge Over Troubled Water? And let's not forget how sad our culinary indulgences would be without the mighty mac & cheese to sate our appetites for all things cheesy.

Enter one more partnership that's set to redefine the playing field and become one more classic duo toadd to the list;SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin have just collaborated on a project that will revolutionise not only the way that you exercise, but the way you choose to buy online.

Founded in 2016, Sweatcoin is a free app that quite literally pays you to get fit. It's a no brainer. Celebrating the human body's ability to do more, climb higher, and run faster than we can even imagine; Sweatcoin is all about fighting our natural impulse to stay inside and eat, sleep, and procrastinate. It's based on a reward system that means with every 1,000 outdoor steps you earn .95 of a new cryptocurrency; a Sweatcoin. With these Sweatcoins you can now buy goods and services in over 300 stores including big names like Boohoo and HelloFresh. Anything from a fitbit, to yoga classes, to high performance sportswear, are all possibilities with your newly acquired Sweatcoin hoard.

SmartBuyGlasses in comparison, is one of the world's largest designer eyewear e-commerce retailers. Founded in 2007, they are all about delivering a new experience in e-retail and providing designer eyewear for affordable prices. With operations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, their team has over 150 people from over 15 different countries.

Together, these companies want to provide you with an opportunity to not only improve your health and wellbeing, but to also find the glasses they love! They've partnered up in order to allow you to trade your hard earned Sweatcoins for SmartBuyGlasses vouchers. These can be used to get money off your favourite pair of designer eyeglasses, sunglasses, ski goggles, you name it! They are enabling you to create discount prices for yourself! With just a little hard work and exercise you can enable your own discounts to get the designer eyewear you love at the prices you decide.

The further you walk, the more Sweatcoins you accumulate, the more Sweatcoins you accumulate the more money off vouchers you can convert them into, the more vouchers you have, the higher the discount will be on your favourite pair of glasses!

If you're a weekend adventurer or sports enthusiast you will be able to get great deals on sports models like the Salice 823 OR/EW ski goggles or the Oakley 009290 Jawbreaker's. Alternatively, if you're into high end fashion then you'd best get walking outdoors, because there are over 180 different brands to choose from.

With motivation like this you'll see us ditching the train and walking to work and back every day! Have a look at https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/ and https://sweatco.in/ for more information.

Contact
Constanze Fristensky
Global PR Manager
***@smartbuyglasses.com
End
Source:SmartBuyGlasses
Email:***@smartbuyglasses.com
Posted By:***@smartbuyglasses.com Email Verified
Tags:Exercise, Eyewear, Cryptocurrency
Industry:Fitness
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share