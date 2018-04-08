News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin team up; a surprising match made in heaven
How earning cryptocurrencies through sweat and tears can get you your dream designer eyewear. Thanks to the partnership of SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin this is now possible.
Enter one more partnership that's set to redefine the playing field and become one more classic duo toadd to the list;SmartBuyGlasses and Sweatcoin have just collaborated on a project that will revolutionise not only the way that you exercise, but the way you choose to buy online.
Founded in 2016, Sweatcoin is a free app that quite literally pays you to get fit. It's a no brainer. Celebrating the human body's ability to do more, climb higher, and run faster than we can even imagine; Sweatcoin is all about fighting our natural impulse to stay inside and eat, sleep, and procrastinate. It's based on a reward system that means with every 1,000 outdoor steps you earn .95 of a new cryptocurrency;
SmartBuyGlasses in comparison, is one of the world's largest designer eyewear e-commerce retailers. Founded in 2007, they are all about delivering a new experience in e-retail and providing designer eyewear for affordable prices. With operations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, their team has over 150 people from over 15 different countries.
Together, these companies want to provide you with an opportunity to not only improve your health and wellbeing, but to also find the glasses they love! They've partnered up in order to allow you to trade your hard earned Sweatcoins for SmartBuyGlasses vouchers. These can be used to get money off your favourite pair of designer eyeglasses, sunglasses, ski goggles, you name it! They are enabling you to create discount prices for yourself! With just a little hard work and exercise you can enable your own discounts to get the designer eyewear you love at the prices you decide.
The further you walk, the more Sweatcoins you accumulate, the more Sweatcoins you accumulate the more money off vouchers you can convert them into, the more vouchers you have, the higher the discount will be on your favourite pair of glasses!
If you're a weekend adventurer or sports enthusiast you will be able to get great deals on sports models like the Salice 823 OR/EW ski goggles or the Oakley 009290 Jawbreaker's. Alternatively, if you're into high end fashion then you'd best get walking outdoors, because there are over 180 different brands to choose from.
With motivation like this you'll see us ditching the train and walking to work and back every day! Have a look at https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/
Contact
Constanze Fristensky
Global PR Manager
***@smartbuyglasses.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse