News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deep Well Services earns PSU Society of Petroleum Engineers 'Industry Member of the Year Award'
Snubbing 101 virtual reality presentations merit honor from Penn State students
DWS was one of two award winners honored during the SPE Student Chapter at Penn State University banquet on April 6 at the Atherton Hotel. Keynote speaker for the event was Craig Neal, Vice President of Operations at CNX Resources.
"We introduced a new award this year called the 'Industry Member of the Year Award,'" said Adam Larson, president of SPE Penn State. "We presented this award to two companies: Deep Well Services and Eclipse Resources. Both Deep Well and Eclipse have done a phenomenal job with involvement at Penn State."
Deep Well Services implemented its Snubbing 101 virtual reality demonstrations and classroom-style lectures at Penn State University multiple times in recent years. The 90-minute experience utilizes industry-leading virtual reality headsets to provide an unparalleled "in-basket" snubbing experience.
"Deep Well Services is absolutely honored to receive this award, and we feel extremely privileged to say that we work with the SPE program, which truly is a world class organization,"
"We have an excellent relationship with the SPE Student Chapter at Penn State. The students have been very receptive during the Snubbing 101 presentations and they have gained some valuable hands-on experience that will prepare them for their transition into the work force. To earn an award such as this, and to be honored alongside Eclipse Resources, a company we have partnered with during work on three record-breaking lateral drills, makes this even more special."
DWS initially invested in a state-of-the-
"Deep Well Services takes great pride in assisting people who are entering the energy industry," said Mark Marmo, CEO and President of DWS. "Our work with the SPE Student Chapter at Penn State has been rewarding on many fronts. We have an opportunity to help students prepare for the workforce in the real world, and in turn we strengthen our industry. We appreciate this award and the recognition by the SPE."
The Penn State University Society of Petroleum Engineers participated in the Snubbing 101 technical elective in February, with four lectures and hands-on demonstrations provided through use of the Vive VR, as 85 students attended.
"Last year Deep Well Services did a virtual reality presentation called Snubbing 101, and they came back this year in February and upgraded the entire simulation,"
"Deep Well has really been involved with our students," Larson added. "They hired an intern from Penn State this year. They've become more engrained with our students. DWS' Matt Tourigny spoke during the banquet and provided some career advice to seniors entering the industry. He was able to pump up a lot of our students and that resonated with everyone."
In accepting the award, Tourigny addressed the students about their future.
"For all the new graduates, I just wanted to say a quick note," Tourigny said during the ceremony. "Please be proud to say that you work in the oil industry. There is no other industry in the world as exciting and rewarding as the oil patch. Hold your head high and know that you are making a positive difference in this great country by your involvement in the oil and gas industry."
Visit http://www.deepwellservices.com.
Media Contact
Matt Tourigny, Director of Marketing
***@deepwellservices.com
727.473.0687
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse