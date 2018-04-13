News By Tag
Franchise Bazar to Recruit Cotton Culture Franchise in India
Get a franchise opportunity at Franchise Bazar for an exclusive women ethnic wear brand in India!
With designs and quality in line with top ethnic wear brands and an in house production unit, Cotton Culture offers the best possible competitive prices.
The strong growth trends in the women's ethnic wear category coupled with the customers' requirements for comfortable, fashionable apparel, which delivers value has opened up a significant opportunity with Cotton Culture.
According to Nimesh Makharia of Cotton Culture; Partnering with a professional company like Franchise Bazar will help us in achieving our business expansion goals throughout India. Setting up of stores or finding the right business seekers to own our business cannot be achieved solely by us, but needs the right business understanding, market research which we believe can be achieved through Franchise Bazar.
Amit Nahar; CEO Franchise Bazar tells that "It's our pleasure to be associated with Cotton Culture, an exclusive women ethnic wear brand. We would ensure that a cotton Culture franchise opportunity would be a profitable business for a franchisee".
About Franchise Bazar
About Franchise Bazar
About Cotton Culture
Cotton Culture an ethnic women's wear brand have a strong presence since 2010 with 30+ stores across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and more. Their productline includes Kurtis, Salwar sets, Patialas, Leggings, Palazos and Duppatas. To know more visit Cotton Culture (http://www.cottonculture.co.in/)
To know more click on Cotton culture franchise opportunity
Date: 13th April 2018
Place: Bengaluru
