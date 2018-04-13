 
Seasoned Nurses To Inspire Future Nurses From Watts Community To Walk The Red Carpet!

Stand up comedian and RN Taquita Love to perform at the "Walking the Red Carpet" Seminar
 
 
Taquita Love, BSN, RN; ComedianGuest Speaker
Taquita Love, BSN, RN; ComedianGuest Speaker
 
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Today is a great day to be great™ and even greater if you are considering a career in nursing, states Mona Clayton, RN, MSN, the CEO, and brainchild behind the newly branded "Nurses Pub Foundation" and the "Walking the Red Carpet to Your Nursing Career" seminar.

The "Walking the Red Carpet to Your Nursing Career" seminar will take place in Watts, California at the Civic Center-Old Library on May 19, 2018 from 12–4 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Mona Clayton, RN, and a dynamic team of professional registered nurses, will entice future nurses to succeed against all odds and to inspire those who thought this profession was an  impossible adventure.

"Launching the #future100000 campaign, a globally inspired effort, has been a dream since 2007 to recruit 100,000 future nurses globally, and in particular from South Central LA," Clayton said. "But I could not do this alone and I am grateful for the team of panelists and participants that are helping to bring this dream into  fruition."

Registered Nurses speaking as part of this dynamic panel are Melody Harvey, Labor and Delivery Specialist, Anthony Hines, Adult Neurology Psychiatric, Maury Hopkins, Psychiatric Emergency and Diana Lopez, Case Manager for Hematology-Oncology, Neonatal Intensive Care and Diabetes.

The hottest addition to the event and "Just What the Doctor Ordered" is the guest speaker, Taquita Love. Originally from Chicago, Ms. Love is known for her roles on "Laughs On Fox," and "Funny or Die." But Taquita has other significant credits—she is known for such as her expertise as a Pediatric-Oncology, Research and Travel Nurse.

"I am honored  to be a part of this event and to be able to bring comedy and inspiration to future nurses from the Watts community," states Love.

"We are very grateful to have the support of the Los Angeles Housing Authority, Work Source (Watts/Los Angeles,) Starbucks location # 21800, Councilman Joe Buscaino's office of 15th district, National University and many others as sponsors of this life changing event," said Clayton.

Individuals interested in attending may register for this event via our website www.thenursespub.org. For an interview with Mona Clayton, RN or for additional information please call Eboni Pace', PR Manager at 562-537-1646 or email nursesroc6@gmail.com. See Mona Clayton @ www.nursemona.com.
See Taquita Love @ www.taquitalove.com.

