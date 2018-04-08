News By Tag
Color Clipping Open Branch in Australia
CEO of ColorClipping, Zakir Hossain hope this would the best decision of the year to open a new support centre in the heart of New South Wales, Australia. He also expresses his joy saying that "color clipping is the outcome of my strenuous work. Now I also recall those days when I was only an entrepreneur but dream was big. I founded this company with an ambition to serve the world perfect photo manipulation. Though at the beginning I started with only 3 employees, currently the number of employees is over 100. I hope this centre will fulfil the demand of photo editing for the people of Australia. Finally, I wish this centre will be the last destination of whatever problem you face in terms of photo editing."
At the time of launching session illustrates the overall impact and business outcome from opening a new marketing centre. His mentioned points are-
· For several years it seems that we were getting many quotes from Australia. For the distant issue, we were facing problem to accomplish the order fully. Now, this barrier will be stopped as this centre will make a bridge of communication with the clients.
· We never compromise with the quality of image editing and service. Now it's become possible for us to engage more clients than previously we had from the Australia region.
· Our delegates are here for you to offer the best price and packages.
It's just simple -for all your retouching needs, we are going to do everything. We are here for making bad photos great, and edit RAW photos into award-winning images. Especially considering fashion photographers in Australia need, we open our new marketing centre. Also, wedding photographers who have no time to edit, we are in your area- without the know-how: you can quote for image editing now. That was said by the Chief Graphic Designer, Deowan Shimul.
At first- Challenge
It is not a piece of cake to open a new marketing centre in a foreign land. It is required to ensure capital a proper strategy, hire new employees, and rent space. But we become lucky to manage all the resources, we were looking for. Managing all the precursor we become able to form a new enthusiastic group of people. The core reason to form a new operating centre is to secure the demand of client need. Suppose, you may have gone with a friend or family member for the whole day to take photos. It is possible that the photographer you hired for a cheap price turned out that they send you the images straight from the camera. And you have some RAW images but they just need to retouch and add something special to make them eye-catchy. Where we come to enhance the look of the image. We have many clients in Australia who claims to us formerly to set up a new office in Australia. Considering this, now we have launched our new office and hope to create the "stunning" look to photos.
Second- Solution
With a lot of enthusiasm for photo editing and can do everything mind set up- we are retouching photos. We can do everything from batch colour and lighting conversions to full retouching of fashion and wedding images. Whoever is fed up with the cheap wedding photographer or friend photographer option and need to retouch photos-we are their solution. Or else ladies or gents wanting to look fabulous on their Instagram selfies and we are ready to edit their photos. We can help them to get rid of any unwanted blemishes, overweight, imply Photoshop to create some astonishing images for portraits and lots more.
Third- Result
Only editing photos and create a huge client list is not our main focus, we are passionate to create a smile on our clients face. The result of opening a new branch will secure the smile-we hope. Our heart and soul dedication will be focused on providing a better quality image capturing the details of the photo. All in all, our escalated dream result will be achieved when we will be able to generate a satisfactory outcome for our clients of Australia.
About Color Clipping Ltd.
A strong base production house with seasoned employees is the aspiration of this company. For sky-high motivations, it seeks to deliver the best service possible to its clients. 100+ designers are working on three shifts to provide the enhanced images. With the prolong hard work and improvised skillset this company has been succeeded to gain the customer satisfaction.
In Addition, with the production team, a three-shift devoted support team works day and night to confer with you on any issue you may face. The support team will be able to give the proper solution throughout the process of your order and fix the problem within 24 hours.
Mizanur Rahaman
