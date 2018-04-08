 
Industry News





Sysco Software Official Microsoft Dynamics 365 Provider to STATSports

Sysco Software's Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud implementation to transform STATSports Financials, Business Insights, E-Commerce and Customer Service
 
 
Left to Right: Tony Brown (Microsoft Dynamics ERP Commercial Lead, Sysco Softwar
Left to Right: Tony Brown (Microsoft Dynamics ERP Commercial Lead, Sysco Softwar
 
BELFAST, England - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Sysco Software Solutions are delighted to announce their status as official Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider to STATSports, with a full cloud ready implementation of Microsoft Dynamics providing a platform for growth across their business accounts and financials, stock management, business analytics, e-commerce and customer service applications.

STATSports is a fast growing, world-leading provider of GPS player tracking and analysis equipment with offices located in Ireland, London and Chicago.

"For a business growing as fast as STATSports, we had many challenges that needed to be addressed. We identified that we needed one system, Microsoft Dynamics 365, to collate, transact and report all of our stock and financial information." said Paul McKernan, Chief Information Officer at STATSports.

Paul McKernan, CIO at STATSports continued, "From the initial briefings and specifications, it was clear that the team at Sysco Software Solutions clearly understood many of the challenges we had, even those that were quite unique. Sysco understood our business quickly, listened to our requests and then provided solutions. This was a key factor in our decision to aligning our business with Sysco Software Solutions."

Tony Brown, Microsoft Dynamics ERP Commercial Lead at Sysco Software Solutions added, "STATSports are a unique business, yet there are many synergies between us." Tony continued, "We both provide business intelligence applications to customers who strive for excellence. Sysco's implementation of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365 / NAV and Power BI will deliver to STATSports a platform of agility and insight required for such a fast-growing and successful business."

Paul McKernan, CIO at STATSports continued, "The foundations we have with Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365 / NAV and Power BI will allow us to grow and be fully mobile to meet the needs of our worldwide customer base. At STATSports we focus on efficiencies and performance as part of the market we are in but more important to us is to ensure we harness technology to provide the best service to our customers, and we see Microsoft Dynamics and Sysco Software Solutions as helping us do that."

For more information regarding any solution or project please contact marketing@sysco-software.com

About Sysco Software Solutions

Established in 1980 in Dublin, Sysco employs over 80 people in Ireland and Northern Ireland delivering service and support from our offices in Dublin and Belfast. Sysco brought Microsoft Dynamics to Ireland, and has the largest client base (over 300 client installations).

Sysco provides software solutions to many organisations, consistently delivering integrated business solutions that work. Sysco view each client as having a full life-cycle from the system consultation stage, through to the final implementation and on-going support, consequently, building a strong relationship and a commitment to serving the client's evolving needs.

