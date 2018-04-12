News By Tag
Las Vegas Photographer Pam Fields Snaps up Vision Award at ShutterFest 2018
About ShutterFest:
ShutterFest is an annual 2-day conference, organized by Sal Cincotta, that takes place at Union Station in St. Louis. The conference features a wide variety of topics offered in an uncommon format that encourages individual photographers to make the experience their own. Participants engaged as much or as little as they wished in the topics they feel are most important for them while building lasting professional relationships and friendships. The conference provides not only education and networking opportunities, it also provides plenty of portfolio building opportunities.
About Pam Fields Photography:
Pam Fields Photography is a Las Vegas based portrait,fine art boudoir, and commercial photographer. A recent transplant to the state, she is quickly working to build her brand. She is known for her eye for lighting and quality edits. Pam is also quick to build a solid rapport with her clients working to get them the images they want. According to Fields, "What matters is making a connection with people and to understand what it is they want. We are all creative and have a desire to tap into that creativity and I believe that happens on both sides of the camera." As far as the Vision Award goes, Pam states, "Receiving this award is such an honor. The panel of judges were some of the best in the industry and having them judge my work as truly an honor."
Fields also has three images accepted into the Vogue Italia Photographer Database. She is currently the managing editor of RISE Magazine, an international digital and print fashion magazine.
Pam Fields Photography http://www.pamfieldsphotography.com is a professional photography company based in Las Vegas, Nevada specializing in portraits, boudoir, and commercial photography. Her work style is modern and bold. In addition to portraits and boudoir, she provides headshots, event photography, and real estate photography. When she has the opportunity, Pam is also passionate about shooting music concerts.
Follow Pam Fields Photography on Instagram @pamfieldsphoto or on Facebook at facebook.com/
Pam Fields
***@pamfieldsphotography.com
