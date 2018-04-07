 
News By Tag
* Volunteer Management
* Volunteer Screening
* Nonprofit Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Knoxville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

VolunteerPro Announces Partnership with Verified Volunteers, a Leader in Volunteer Screening

Two trusted leaders in volunteer engagement best practices team up to promote high quality, effective, and ethical volunteer screening and coordination.
 
 
VolunteerPro is an Official Verified Volunteers Partner
VolunteerPro is an Official Verified Volunteers Partner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Volunteer Management
Volunteer Screening
Nonprofit Management

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Knoxville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Partnerships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- VolunteerPro has recently teamed up with Verified Volunteers - the only background screening organization designed specifically for nonprofit organizations - to help create safer volunteer environments.

The goal of the partnership is to help ensure the safety of everyone involved in nonprofit organizations, which requires a thorough and accurate background screening program.

Verified Volunteers will be providing the VolunteerPro audience with access to quality and compliant background checks for both employees and volunteers at significantly reduced prices. To learn more about the partnership and sign up for more information on special pricing, please visit: http://info.sterlingtalentsolutions.com/VolunteerPro.

In addition, the Verified Volunteers audience will receive 20% off VolunteerPro memberships. For more info, visit: https://volpro.net/verified-volunteers/.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a trusted leader in the field of volunteer engagement to support a high quality, effective, and ethical approach to volunteer coordination. Through this partnership, we hope to ensure nonprofits are following the most up-to-date practices in the field and taking the necessary steps to safeguard their assets, reputation, and the dedicated people they serve."

The Verified Volunteers screening platform allows volunteer managers and nonprofit organizations to:

• Make more informed decisions
• Receive free monthly updates
• Reduce background screening costs
• Eliminate administrative burdens

About VolunteerPro: VolunteerPro is the leading provider of online volunteer management training, coaching, and community. The organization was founded by Tobi Johnson, MA, CVA, an expert and master trainer in volunteer engagement and president of Tobi Johnson & Associates. Tobi write Chapter 1 of Volunteer Engagement 2.0: Ideas and Insights for Transforming Volunteer Programs in a Changing World, published by Jossey-Bass in 2015.

Contact: Tobi Johnson
President & Founder
Web: https://volpro.net/
Phone: +1-206-799-9038
Tobi@volpro.net

Media Contact
Tobi Johnson
***@volpro.net
2067999038
End
VolunteerPro | Tobi Johnson & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share