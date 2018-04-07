News By Tag
VolunteerPro Announces Partnership with Verified Volunteers, a Leader in Volunteer Screening
Two trusted leaders in volunteer engagement best practices team up to promote high quality, effective, and ethical volunteer screening and coordination.
The goal of the partnership is to help ensure the safety of everyone involved in nonprofit organizations, which requires a thorough and accurate background screening program.
Verified Volunteers will be providing the VolunteerPro audience with access to quality and compliant background checks for both employees and volunteers at significantly reduced prices. To learn more about the partnership and sign up for more information on special pricing, please visit: http://info.sterlingtalentsolutions.com/
In addition, the Verified Volunteers audience will receive 20% off VolunteerPro memberships. For more info, visit: https://volpro.net/
"We are pleased to collaborate with a trusted leader in the field of volunteer engagement to support a high quality, effective, and ethical approach to volunteer coordination. Through this partnership, we hope to ensure nonprofits are following the most up-to-date practices in the field and taking the necessary steps to safeguard their assets, reputation, and the dedicated people they serve."
The Verified Volunteers screening platform allows volunteer managers and nonprofit organizations to:
• Make more informed decisions
• Receive free monthly updates
• Reduce background screening costs
• Eliminate administrative burdens
About VolunteerPro:
Contact: Tobi Johnson
President & Founder
Web: https://volpro.net/
Phone: +1-206-799-9038
Tobi@volpro.net
Media Contact
Tobi Johnson
***@volpro.net
2067999038
