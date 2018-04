Benchmark Senior Living Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Financial Executive Jerry Kemper to Lead Company in Next Phase of Growth

-- Benchmark Senior Living (www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com)today announced Jerry Kemper has joined the senior living leader as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kemper joins Benchmark from Kindred Healthcare where he was Senior Vice President and CFO for the Nursing Center Division. He brings with him over 20 years of operational and strategic financial management experience in the health care and long-term care industries."Jerry is joining Benchmark at a pivotal time in our evolution as we embark upon enhancing our brand and expanding into new markets," says Tom Grape, Benchmark's Chairman and CEO. "I have been impressed by his experience and success and have no doubt he will make an immediate impact on the entire organization."As CFO, Kemper is responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, as well as managing the tax, internal audit, treasury and investor relations functions.A former "Big 4" CPA, before joining Kindred, Kemper was an Officer for ADDIT, LLC and served as Vice President of Finance for Genesis Healthcare for 11 years. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park. Recently from Zionsville, Ind., he is married and has a 13-year-old son. In his free time, he is an exercise and sporting enthusiast who enjoys biking, hiking and indoor rock climbing."Benchmark is uniquely positioned to lead the senior living industry, so I can't imagine a more exciting time to join the company," says Kemper. "We are on the cusp of making groundbreaking changes, and I'm delighted to be part of it."# # #Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape ( https://www.tomsgrapevine.com/ toms-posts/2017/ 8/8/we-made... ), Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Benchmark has been recognized as a top workplace byfor 10 consecutive years as well as by theand. It's been named one of the healthiest employers by theand. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com ( http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/ ).