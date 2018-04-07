News By Tag
Benchmark Senior Living Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Seasoned Financial Executive Jerry Kemper to Lead Company in Next Phase of Growth
"Jerry is joining Benchmark at a pivotal time in our evolution as we embark upon enhancing our brand and expanding into new markets," says Tom Grape, Benchmark's Chairman and CEO. "I have been impressed by his experience and success and have no doubt he will make an immediate impact on the entire organization."
As CFO, Kemper is responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, as well as managing the tax, internal audit, treasury and investor relations functions.
A former "Big 4" CPA, before joining Kindred, Kemper was an Officer for ADDIT, LLC and served as Vice President of Finance for Genesis Healthcare for 11 years. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park. Recently from Zionsville, Ind., he is married and has a 13-year-old son. In his free time, he is an exercise and sporting enthusiast who enjoys biking, hiking and indoor rock climbing.
"Benchmark is uniquely positioned to lead the senior living industry, so I can't imagine a more exciting time to join the company," says Kemper. "We are on the cusp of making groundbreaking changes, and I'm delighted to be part of it."
About Benchmark Senior Living
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape (https://www.tomsgrapevine.com/
