VIP Vacations, Inc. Honored at Prestigious Sandals Resorts S.T.A.R. Awards

VIP Vacations recognized as a Top Sandals Travel Agency at Annual Awards

End

-- Sandals Resorts International has recognized VIP Vacations, Inc. for its outstanding achievement at the 16th annual Sandals Travel Agency Recognition (S.T.A.R) Awards held recently at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa.This annual event honors travel agencies from the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Latin America. Top travel agencies are awarded their exemplary sales performance and marketing expertise, as well as also for their commitment to using their extensive product knowledge of the world's best Luxury Included® resorts to create dream vacations for their clients.VIP Vacations' awards included: Chairman's Royal Club awarded to VIP Agent Ryan Doncsecz, Chairman's Elite Royal Club awarded to VIP President Jennifer Doncsecz, Top 10 Agency in the World for Sandals & Beaches Resort, Top Sandals Agency, and Best of the Best.Whether planning a destination wedding, honeymoon, romantic getaway or a family vacation VIP Vacations has all the latest information on features and amenities at Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts.VIP Vacations Inc. is a full service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won over 200 awards from Sandals Resorts, Karisma Resorts, Palace Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations' highly touted "Romance in Travel Award". President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart's Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings, honeymoon, and family vacations. VIP Vacation is located at 3243 Easton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18022 and is open Monday-Friday from 9am – 5pm, and on Saturdays from 10am-4pm. Please call (610) 865-1055 to find out more about Sandals Resorts. www.vacationsbyvip.com