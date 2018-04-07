News By Tag
Miami-based Attorney Rehabilitation Group, LLC (ARG) Secures $5 Million in Funding
Significant funding validates Online Reputation Management Company's proprietary system for attorney online reputation management system
While there exist many Social Media Marketing firms and Online Reputation Management (ORM) companies, ARG has developed a proprietary system specifically for attorneys. Generally, Social Media Marketing firms use Social Media to have a lawyer's or law firm's profile percolate on the internet. ARG, however, uses substantive material to effect the positive aspect's of a lawyer's practice.
ARG was founded by Internet Marketing Specialists and Attorneys who all have first-hand experience with the challenges of the practice of law, and the potential negative effects of the internet on reputation and business development.
"In fact, we avoid Social Media because it may actually multiply negative information by giving other parties, including self-appointed vigilante, an opportunity to respond in negative ways," says Genevieve Maki, Operations Manager. "The funding we are receiving validates our proprietary system because the investors believe that we have found a better approach to Online Reputation Management."
ARG focuses in particular on attorneys who are adversely affected by the disciplinary system of the various courts and bar associations. That means attorneys who have been "sanctioned"
"Let's say an attorney is sanctioned with a reprimand by a bar association for alleged failure to communicate with a client. A person looking for a lawyer who finds this information on the internet will, in most cases, not fully understand how relevant or not relevant this is as to the lawyer's professional abilities," adds Genevieve Maki. "This information appears in multiple forms. The bar association usually sends it by email right to the inbox of all attorney members. Then it is permanently attached to the lawyer's name in the attorney directory of the bar. Finally, many bar associations send out press releases or even publish negative articles about such sanctioned attorneys."
Such adverse information can severely impact an attorney's ability to continue a law practice. The potential financial losses are significant, because someone finding such information on the internet may consider the attorney "not trustworthy"
About Attorney Rehabilitation Group, LLC (ARG)
Attorney Rehabilitation Group, LLC (ARG) is a Miami-based Online Reputation Management (ORM) company focusing on attorneys who have adverse information such a disciplinary action circulating on the internet. While one cannot simply delete most such adverse information, it can become much less relevant once the positive aspects of a lawyer's practice are appropriately displayed. To this end, ARG has developed a proprietary system for Online Reputation Management. ARG was founded by Internet Marketing Specialists and Attorneys who all have first-hand experience with the challenges of the practice law, and the negative effects of the internet on reputation and business development. The company website is http://www.AttorneyRepRehab.com. The Company is a Member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, http://www.miamichamber.com.
