Blossom Hills One in Phoenix Will Begin Selling on March 31
"We're excited to begin sales at Blossom Hills One—it's the perfect opportunity for homeshoppers looking to own a new home that showcases a modern open layout and offers an array of outdoor amenities nearby," said Katy Spencer, VP of Sales and Marketing. "The community offers single- and two-story homes with open kitchens, inviting outdoor living areas and flexible spaces situated within the shadows of South Mountain, one of the nation's largest municipal parks."
Choose between nine floorplans ranging from approximately 1,544 to 3,204 square feet. Single- and two-story floorplans include three to five bedrooms, two to four and one-half baths and up to three-car garage, all designed to accommodate today's lifestyle.
Blossom Hills One is conveniently located near the center of Phoenix and all that downtown has to offer, such as employment, dining and entertainment, sporting venues, community events and transportation. In addition, the community's proximity to South Mountain Park, one of the nation's largest municipal parks, offers miles of hiking and biking trails.
Visit the Welcome Home Center to tour the model homes and experience the grandiose lifestyle available. Blossom Hills One (https://www.lennar.com/
National homebuilders Lennar and CalAtlantic have merged to combine forces, positioning the company as the leading homebuilder in the nation. CalAtlantic Homes has joined Lennar's Family of Companies with a united vision of providing quality and value to families across the country as they move into the next stage of their lives with a new home. Homeshoppers now have more choices in innovative home designs, amenity-rich neighborhoods and quality construction across Phoenix markets and beyond.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
