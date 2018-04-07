News By Tag
Hawai'i Life to Represent Waimea Parkside, a Residential Project by Tinguely Development
Hawai'i Life Real Estate Brokers has been chosen to represent Waimea Parkside, Tinguely Development's new residential neighborhood on Hawai'i Island.
Katie Minkus, Hawai'i Life's statewide director of business development commented on agreement, "We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to working with Nancy Carr Smith and Phil Tinguely to expose Waimea Parkside to our global network of clients, through our exclusive affiliations with Christie's International Real Estate and Leading Real Estate Companies of World." Hawai'i Life is now in its 10th year of operation in the state and has grown into the third largest real estate brokerage statewide, leading the industry by the volume of premium property listings and sales above the $3 million benchmark that distinguishes the luxury market in the state.
Tinguely Development Inc. is a construction management and custom design-build firm with a proven track record of quality craftsmanship in West Hawai'i, where they have operated since 1995. The company's capabilities include design, architecture, construction management, and civil engineering projects. Principal Phil Tinguely explained, "I was excited to work with the Hawai'i Life team, since they have talented brokers who are locally resident in Waimea." Waimea Parkside offers 3- to 4-bedroom homes with 1,750 to 2,900 square feet of living area. The neighborhood is currently 60% sold, and the small community is made up of active professionals, doctors, attorneys, retirees, young families, and returning Hawai'i residents who have chosen to downsize and simplify their lifestyle. Regarding the unique appeal of Waimea Parkside homes, Tinguely said, 'With such limited residential inventory in Waimea, our centrally located neighborhood offers potential buyers a warrantied product. Our brand new construction can be customized to buyers' needs. The resulting homes are innovative, trendy, cost-effective and energy-saving. Every aspect of the Waimea Parkside homes has been carefully thought out to make life better for residents."
Located across the street from the Anuenue Playground, an elaborate play structure for children within the county's public Waimea Park, Waimea Parkside is convenient to many amenities, shops and conveniences. Tinguely noted, "Waimea Parkside offers an urban lifestyle where there's virtually no need for a car. Our residents walk or ride their bikes to run their errands. They're within walking distance of Waimea's goods, services, fine schools, farmers' markets, the park and playground, and more."
Waimea Parkside homes were designed with a sense of place to fit into the existing architecture and lifestyle of Waimea. The homes are fully insulated throughout to protect against the cooler temperatures and winds prevalent at Waimea's altitude. The homes feature continuous concrete stem wall foundations, raised to protect from ground moisture. They feature vinyl, double-hung windows with insulated glass to naturally ventilate the homes on hot days, and keep them warm when the temperatures drop. The 10,000 square-foot lots are fully fenced, landscaped and equipped with irrigation systems for convenience.
The architecture honors the plantation-style of many of Waimea's homes with classic board-and-batten exteriors and fully insulated, standing-seam roofs that feature a 40-year warranty. The home interiors feature classically-
Waimea, located at 2,600 feet above sea level, is set against the majestic backdrop of Mauna Kea. Waimea is one of the most established communities in the state and grew up under the influence of nearby Parker Ranch, established 160 years ago. With plenty of wide open spaces and nearby beaches, Waimea has become known for its excellent private schools, cultural offerings, and farm-to-table dining, not to mention the paniolo culture that prevails in this community dominated by ranching and farming.
International astronomical organizations have made Waimea their headquarters, due to the town's proximity to the many observatories on Mauna Kea. Tourism and real estate development strongly influence Waimea's economy, which is boosted by the growing population of the many resort communities that have proliferated since the 1960's along the nearby Kohala Coast of Hawai'i Island. Many resident children from the Kohala Coast attend Waimea's renowned private and private boarding schools, and Kohala Coast residents frequent Waimea (also known locally as Kamuela) for its many amenities, conveniences, it's state-of-the-
"We are pleased that a developer with such a highly professional background and sterling reputation would choose Hawaii Life to represent them. Our agreement with Tinguely Development is an ideal marriage of quality, lifestyle and community roots for both companies," said Katie Minkus.
Julie Keller of Hawai'i Life and Nancy Carr Smith of Aloha Kohala Realty are the listing agents for the Waimea Parkside development. Interested parties may contact Julie Keller at (808) 987-7931 or via email at julie@hawaiilife.com, or Nancy Carr Smith at (808) 896-2239 or go to http://hawaiilife.com for further information about Waimea Parkside homes, the neighborhood, and the Waimea/Kohala Coast area.
Julie Keller of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
***@hawaiilife.com
