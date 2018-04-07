News By Tag
53rd North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show Returns to Pheasant Run Resort
Veterans, Police, Firefighters, and First Responders will be treated to free admission during the largest gathering of antique sporting collectibles enthusiasts anywhere in North America.
This year, event organizers are offering free admission to the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show to all military veterans, police and firefighters, and other first responders according to Rick Sandstrom, president of the MDCA.
"This is our small way of thanking the brave men and women for their selfless sacrifice and service to our country. We look forward to thanking them personally at the event," says Sandstrom.
There are a number of other activities available during the week preceding the weekend show including room-to-room trading and a major decoy auction where sales can tally between 2.5 and five million dollars.
Here's the week at a glance:
April 24–26: Room-to-Room Trading (All Day)
April 26 –27: 11:00am Guyette and Deeter Decoy Auction
April 27-28: Public Tabled Sales Event: Friday, 2-7pm & Saturday 9am-2pm; Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center
-Display of Antique Stoughton, WI Area decoys
- Display of Lake Chautauqua Area Fish Decoys
- Display of Vintage Shot Shell Boxes
- Display of Vintage "Lake Poygan" Shooting Boxes
- Pat Gregory Decoy Exhibit
- Contemporary Decoy Carver Displays & Demonstrations
- Continuous silent auctions
- Free identification and appraisal service
The 53rd North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show will be held at http://pheasantrun.com, 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles, Illinois. Tickets for April 27-28 cost $5 for adults and may be purchased at the door.
The Midwest Decoy Collectors Association is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to collect and preserve the history of the decoy as original American folk art. As the largest gathering of its kind, the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show is the premier opportunity for the novice, antique dealer or experienced collector to network and learn more about the decoy as functional folk art or to add to their collections. For more information, please visit www.midwestdecoy.org.
