2018 ERP Guide Focused on the "Office of the CFO"
New ERP Guide highlights Key Principles to Successful Software Selection
Mike Kelly Partner with Tactical Cloud commented, "your ERP system is the single most critical portion of your information system infrastructure. It should provide a basis for all your business transactions, as well as a means of executive communications with your customers and vendors." He added, "an ERP system should deliver forward-looking and actionable information, as well as give you a means of comparing actual versus anticipated results. Based on this we have packed this year's guide with more useful and actionable information than ever."
In the 2018 ERP Guide:
•Key Principles to Successful Software Selection
•5 Most Frequent Reasons Software Implementations Fail
•Best of Class Framework on How to Implement a Solution Successfully
•Pros and Cons of Cloud versus on Premise Solutions
•When is the Right Time to Start your ERP Implementation
•Detailed Review of the Top ERP Tools for the Following: Manufacturing, Wholesale / Distribution, Services and Technology Companies
•IDC Market Place Review of the Top 14 Mid-Market ERPs
•How to Calculate ROI on an ERP Purchase
•The Next Big Thing: Predictive Analytics
•How do you Stack up Against Industry Benchmarks
Tactical Cloud http://www.tacticalcloudllc.com is a consultancy focused on leading business technology solutions strictly in the cloud. The growing team comprises finance, accounting and IT professionals with a strong background in business process and industry best practices. They believe that technology should accelerate your business growth, not hinder it. By partnering with the #1 cloud solutions used by the "Office of the CFO", Tactical Cloud can focus on their client's business needs.
Contact
Mike Kelly
***@tacticalcloudllc.com
(949) 266-1786
