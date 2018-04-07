News By Tag
New Show "How To Make A Reality Star" To Premiere With Red Carpet Party May 10th in Los Angeles
New original series "How To Make A Reality Star" pulls back the curtain on the façade of what really goes on behind the scenes of creating a reality show and reality TV stars. Series premieres with a red carpet Press & Media party in Los Angeles
"How To Make A Reality Star" is an independently produced scripted television show series whose story line goes behind the scenes and exposes the many schemes and scandals that go into creating and producing popular Reality TV shows and exposing what it really takes to create a Reality TV Star.
Actress Nazanin Mandi, star of the current reality TV show The Platinum Life (and real life fiancé to Rap/R&B singer Miguel), stars as the show's unassuming ingenue who is accidentally thrown into the limelight by the show's main character, an aspiring Hollywood producer played by actress Cara Manuele, and a sly and savvy publicist who work together to scheme and create scandal at every opportunity in hopes of landing a production deal. Actors Aundre Dean, Jillisa Lynn, and Chelsea Alana Hunt also star in the series.
Written and directed by writer, producer, and actress Sheriee Nicole (of Riee Mixed Productions), "How To Make A Reality Star" will premiere its first episode of the eight episode first season on Thursday May 10, 2018 directly on Youtube. A special red carpet premiere launch party for select television and entertainment press and media, celebrities, entertainment executives, and influencers will also take place in Los Angeles, the same evening, to commemorate the series premiere. The event will include a special screening plus a Q&A panel with the cast. Sheriee Nicole's goal is to secure distribution on a mid to major network (such as Netflix, Amazon, WE, MTV, etc.) for season 2 which will soon be in production, and to have this project greenlit as her television production debut.
For additional launch event information, or to submit credentials for the red carpet series premiere party, please contact the agency of representation, Savvy Girl Public Relations, via email. For general inquires or to learn more about the show, please visit the website at www.HowToMakeARealityStar.com and follow on social media at www.instagram.com/
About How To Make A Reality Star
How To Make A Reality Star is a scripted web series independently created and produced by Sheriee Nicole and RieeMixed Productions in Los Angeles, CA. With a series of eight episodes being released every Thursday from May 10th, 2018 to June 28, 2018 on Youtube and a growing following of fans on social media, HTMARS is well on its way to having a strong first and second season. Be sure to watch what REALLY happens in reality tv.
About Writer/Director Sheriee Nicole
Sheriee Nicole is an Arizona native who grew up performing both on stage and in front of the camera. Upon relocating to Los Angeles to persue acting and television production, she earned roles in a variety of national commercials and independent projects. In 2014, while pursuing her degree in business management, Sheriee wrote, directed and starred in her debut web series "How to Make a Reality Star". Her fascination with the outlandish and entertaining behind-the-scenes stories of the scandals and manipulation that goes into creating the "real-life" moments of a reality show and the loyalty of reality tv show fans who wholeheartedly believe that all of the drama is real and in the moment, led her to create a show that is both disclosing and entertaining. With role models such as Yvette Lee Bowser, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVerney, and (most notably paving a path much like her own) Issa Rae, Nicole hopes to attract the attention of mainstream fans and media who will support and advocate for her projects as well.
Website: www.savvygirlpr.com
Instagram: @savvygirl_pr
Twitter: @savvygirlpr
Savvy Girl Public Relations
htmarspress@
