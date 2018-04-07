News By Tag
Candle Light Cove to host Virtual Dementia Tour on April 17
Senior living community will enable participants to experience the effects of aging and dementia
The Virtual Dementia Tour lasts approximately 20 minutes and simulates the effects of aging and dementia. The experience provides family members, caregivers and the general public an opportunity to walk in the figurative footsteps of their loved one or anyone with dementia.
"The Virtual Dementia Tour has been called a 'life-changing experience,'"
The community event will be free and open to the public. The Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Virtual Dementia Tour has been experienced by more than 2 million people in 20 countries and has been translated into eight languages. The Tour has been used by medical schools to simulate dementia for student learning and overall dementia sensitivity.
Senior living communities such as Candle Light Cove use the Virtual Dementia Tour to help team members, residents' family members and the public better understand the impact of dementia.
"We believe the Virtual Dementia Tour is a valuable asset and we are excited to host the Tour," Weber said. "We truly appreciate BrightStar Care for sponsoring this important event."
