 
News By Tag
* Dementia
* #SeniorLiving
* VirtualReality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Easton
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Candle Light Cove to host Virtual Dementia Tour on April 17

Senior living community will enable participants to experience the effects of aging and dementia
 
 
Candle Light Cove
Candle Light Cove
EASTON, Md. - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Candle Light Cove senior living community will host a Virtual Dementia Tour on Tuesday, April 17. BrightStar Care will sponsor the event.

    The Virtual Dementia Tour lasts approximately 20 minutes and simulates the effects of aging and dementia. The experience provides family members, caregivers and the general public an opportunity to walk in the figurative footsteps of their loved one or anyone with dementia.

    "The Virtual Dementia Tour has been called a 'life-changing experience,'" said Tami Weber, Director of Marketing at Candle Light Cove. "The Tour typically results in the participant's having a better understanding of the physical and mental challenges faced by those living with dementia. This empowers us to provide them with better care and support."

    The community event will be free and open to the public. The Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Virtual Dementia Tour has been experienced by more than 2 million people in 20 countries and has been translated into eight languages. The Tour has been used by medical schools to simulate dementia for student learning and overall dementia sensitivity.

    Senior living communities such as Candle Light Cove use the Virtual Dementia Tour to help team members, residents' family members and the public better understand the impact of dementia.

    "We believe the Virtual Dementia Tour is a valuable asset and we are excited to host the Tour," Weber said. "We truly appreciate BrightStar Care for sponsoring this important event."

Visit http://www.integracare.com.

Media Contact
Tami Weber, Director of Sales and Marketing
***@integracare.com
410.770.9707
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com Email Verified
Tags:Dementia, #SeniorLiving, VirtualReality
Industry:Medical
Location:Easton - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASSolutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share