Bill Panoff & Arnold Donald take the stage at the World Strategic Forum
Bill Panoff, CEO of PPI Group, will join President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation, Arnold W. Donald, at the World Strategic Forum in Miami for a one-on-one interview to discuss current events, world politics, and chief challenges faced by the cruise industry. The World Strategic Forum will be held at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami on April 16 and 17, 2018.
The World Strategic Forum brings together world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and strategic experts in an effort to foster innovative solutions through exploration and collaboration on the central issues affecting economic development. "I am honored to be part of an event that influences positive change in the world's economic development,"
This year's topics encompass the event theme, "Leading an Era of Change," with highlights including: Global Economic Outlook, Blockchain & The Future of Finance, Education & Entrepreneurship, Smart Infrastructure & The Cities of Tomorrow, Global Real-estate:
World Strategic Forum speakers include: Luis Almagro Lemes, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS); Roger Dow, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Travel Association;
About PPI Group
PPI Group is a multimedia company that specializes in digital marketing, custom publishing, video production, and onboard and shore-side programs for the cruise, travel, and hospitality industries. The company's flagship consumer cruise publication, Porthole Cruise Magazine, which celebrates 22 years in 2018, is published bi-monthly and available worldwide via newsstands and by both print and digital subscriptions. To learn more, visit PPIGroup.com (http://www.ppigroup.com/
Contact
PPI Group, Christina Hunting
***@ppigroup.com
