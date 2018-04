Bill Panoff & Arnold Donald take the stage at the World Strategic Forum

Contact

-- BILL PANOFF & ARNOLD DONALD TAKE THE STAGE AT THE WORLD STRATEGIC FORUMBill Panoff, CEO of PPI Group, will join President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation, Arnold W. Donald, at the World Strategic Forum in Miami for a one-on-one interview to discuss current events, world politics, and chief challenges faced by the cruise industry. The World Strategic Forum will be held at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami on April 16 and 17, 2018.The World Strategic Forum brings together world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and strategic experts in an effort to foster innovative solutions through exploration and collaboration on the central issues affecting economic development. "I am honored to be part of an event that influences positive change in the world's economic development,"says Panoff. "And while I look forward to my Interview with Arnold Donald, I am also grateful to be able to share the stage with so many influential leaders."This year's topics encompass the event theme, "Leading an Era of Change," with highlights including: Global Economic Outlook, Blockchain & The Future of Finance, Education & Entrepreneurship, Smart Infrastructure & The Cities of Tomorrow, Global Real-estate:Responding to Climate Change, and Robots, Artificial Intelligence & The Future of Work.World Strategic Forum speakers include: Luis Almagro Lemes, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS); Roger Dow, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Travel Association;Chief Executive Officer of E.ON Climate & Renewables, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath; and President and Chief Executive Officer of Protolabs, Victoria M. Holt, among others.PPIGroup.com ( http://www.ppigroup.com/