Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Terramor Homes Announces Two Silver Award-Winning Homes in the 2018 Johnston County Parade of Homes

Triangle's largest local builder took home two Silver awards at the 2018 Johnston County Parade of Homes Awards
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Terramor Homes proudly announces that their two model home entries in the 2018 Johnston County Parade of Homes, The Azalea and The Primrose, have been awarded Silver Awards for quality and design. The local homebuilder's award-winning homes are in the Vineyards within the Tuscany community, conveniently located in Clayton off Highway 42. Both silver-winning homes may be toured by the public April 13-15, April 20-23, and April 27-29, and are located at 232 Tuscan Ridge Way in Clayton, NC.

The winning Terramor Homes Azalea home plan won silver in the $230,000 - $249,000 price range, offering a 2,308 square foot home including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a game room, and a two-car garage. This home features a large granite kitchen island, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, a dining room with trey ceiling, luxury vinyl plank flooring, master bath with tile surround, designer light fixtures throughout and a covered patio. Additionally, this is an ecoSelect certified home.

The winning Terramor Homes Primrose home plan won silver in the $324,000 - $255,000 category, offering a 2,963 square foot home including 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 1st floor study, a game room and 3-car garage. This home features a dining room with unique trey ceiling detail, granite countertops with subway tile surround, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, custom sliding barndoors leading into the study with built-in desk and shelving, built-in shelving surrounding the fireplace, a custom designed mudroom including a secret storage bench and shelving, a spacious master suite and bath including a shower/tub tile surround, a spacious game room with unique painted accented walls, designer light fixtures throughout and a screened-in patio. This home is also a certified ecoSelect home.

Terramor homes invites the public to tour both silver-winning parade homes during the weekends of April 13-15, April 20-23, and April 27-29, from 12pm – 5pm at 232 Tuscan Ridge Way in Clayton, NC. To speak with Terramor Homes' New Home Specialist, Kristy Pollard, call (919) 241-7444.

About Terramor Homes
As the Triangle's largest local private homebuilder, Terramor Homes has built an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle over the past 11 years, taking pride in providing every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations. Terramor proudly boasts numerous industry-related accolades. For more information about Terramor Homes, visit: http://TerramorHomes.com.

Contact
Terramor Homes
Caroline Jordan
(919) 624-7214
Caroline.Jordan@terramorhomes.com

Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
