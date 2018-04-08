News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AbleVets Named AFCEA International's Small Business of the Year
Excellence across five practice areas leads to prestigious award win
Members of the AFCEA Small Business Committee reviewed nominations from a highly competitive field and judged AbleVets superior in all five practice areas. AbleVets now joins a distinguished field of past winners dating back to the award's inception in 2014.
"AbleVets' solutions and dedication to improving healthcare access for the men and women who have so bravely served our country is a stunning example of a company that AFCEA is proud to honor," said Tina Jordan, Vice President, Membership & Chapter Services, AFCEA International. "Recognizing AbleVets with the Small Business of the Year award is a great way to bring attention to a company that shares AFCEA's commitment to using technology to improve lives."
AbleVets CEO Wyatt Smith said, "I am proud to accept this prestigious honor on behalf of the company. I'd like to extend my appreciation to the entire AbleVets staff who truly made this award possible. It is their expertise, passion, professionalism and commitment to customer service and quality that sets AbleVets apart in our industry. I'd also like to congratulate this year's six award finalists for their remarkable accomplishment."
About AFCEA International
AFCEA provides a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. AFCEA is a member-based, nonprofit international organization that has helped members advance information technology, communications and electronics capabilities since 1946. The association has 31,487 individual members, 151 chapters and 1,586 corporate members. To learn more information about AFCEA visit www.afcea.org.
About AbleVets
AbleVets LLC, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, is a fast-growing IT engineering and consulting company specializing in cyber security, cloud and health IT solutions for federal and commercial organizations. Founded in 2012, AbleVets designs and implements IT modernization solutions that help customers achieve tangible results, including a stronger security posture; greater efficiency; and better workforce and customer engagement. Through its work with Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Defense and other federal health agencies, AbleVets is innovating healthcare access and services to improve the lives of Veterans, servicemembers and their families. We are a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that embraces diversity in its workforce and aspires to deliver the highest levels of customer service in every engagement. Learn more about our mission at www.ablevets.com.
Contact
Jeanne Zepp
***@verasolve.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse