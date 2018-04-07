News By Tag
Prominent litigation consulting firm opens new offices in Orlando, FL
Legal Graphicworks has opened new offices at 20 North Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, in Orlando, Florida, to meet the growing need for litigation support in the region.
Legal Graphicworks is a vanguard media company consistently achieving clients' desired results though the innovative use of technology, graphics and the ability to translate complex information into a simple, compelling story. By developing innovative trial presentations that convey a clear story in cases that involve difficult facts such as in complex civil litigation, Legal Graphicworks has built a national reputation for excellence. The company has provided visual media in many high-profile national trials including the Casey Anthony trial in Orlando and the Michael Jackson manslaughter trial in Los Angeles.
"Our strategic vision is a three-pronged approach," says President and CEO of Legal Graphicworks, Jim Lucas. "We provide clear and concise demonstrative multimedia aids; offer personal, boutique customer service; and do so with fair pricing and excellent value."
Lucas has created a team with diverse, yet relevant backgrounds in architecture, law, art history, engineering, information technology, animation, printing, medical illustration, marketing, psychology and broadcast journalism. Capitalizing on this training, Legal Graphicworks has a distinct understanding of the methods best used to facilitate the communication of complex information and concepts. As a leader in the industry, the firm's specialty is consulting with clients to come up with the best and most creative solutions.
For more about how Legal Graphicworks can tell a courtroom story better, see www.legalgraphicworks.com. Legal Graphicworks, "Your Partner in Litigation Graphics, Technology & Video," has offices in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Contact
Richard Larson
Vice President of Graphics
Legal Graphicworks
***@legalgraphicworks.com
