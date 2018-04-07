News By Tag
Trinity Elms campus announces changes
New independent living apartments set to be complete before year's end
CLEMMONS, NC - Lutheran Services Carolinas has announced some administrative changes on its Trinity Elms campus in Clemmons, prompted by the addition of a new independent living community for seniors. The community, currently under construction, will consist of two apartment buildings, with a total of 54 units, and a community building. The one- and two-bedroom apartments will be completed before the end of the year and available for rent.
In anticipation of the campus changes, Frandee Nichols, formerly the director of Trinity Elms assisted living, will assume the role of director of the independent living apartments. Nichols will also take on marketing efforts for the Trinity Elms campus in the greater Forsyth community.
In addition, Tess McMullen has accepted the position of director of Trinity Elms assisted living. McMullen was previously the resident care coordinator with Trinity Elms assisted living and completed her administrator internship with Nichols.
Mary Beth Coughenour, administrator of Trinity Elms health and rehab, will oversee the operations of the entire Trinity Elms campus.
For more information about the Trinity Elms independent living apartments, call 336-608-3555.
For more information, go to http://www.trinityelms.net.
