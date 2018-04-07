News By Tag
9th Annual Meeting & Awards Program Addresses Opioid Crisis While Honoring Health Equity Leaders
The Common Table Health Alliance Convenes the Health Community and Opioid Experts to Discuss the Opioid Crisis While Honoring Three Health Equity Leaders
The Annual Meeting has become one of the most recognized events in Memphis & Shelby County to engage an average of 200 health care and community leaders who are committed to improving health equity. It is also the Common Table's largest fundraiser and is utilized to address some of region's most pressing health concerns. The panel discussion about the opioid crisis promises to be quite informative. In the United States, overdose deaths have quadrupled since 1999 killing an average of 91 people every day. Pharmaceutical pain relief is an essential clinical tool, but with physicians writing some 240 million opioid prescriptions to Americans every year, the potential for addiction is enormous. Here in Shelby County, 17 people die of an opioid overdose each month. It is projected by 2020, 230 people will die a year versus only 96 in 2013 (Shelby County).
In addition to Dr. Stewart, the opioid crisis panel will include Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter, DNP, RN; CEO of Cherokee Health Systems Dennis Freeman, PhD; Clinton Foundation Sr. Program Advisor of Health Equity Tionna Jenkins, PhD, MPH; and Clinical Pharmacy & Residency Program Director for the Memphis VA Ted Morton, PharmD. Each will provide greater insight into why this problem is considered a crisis and what is being done locally and national to combat it.
Each year, the Common Table chooses at minimum of three health equity leaders to honor. These are the 2018 award recipients and their awards:
Visionary Leadership
Ken Brown, JD, MPA, PhD, FACHE
Executive Vice Chancellor and COO of UTHSC
Health Economist Icon
Cyril Chang, PhD
Professor of Economics & Fogelman College of Business and Economics
University of Memphis
Health Care Provider Innovator
Karen Pease, FNP
CEO of Well Child, Inc.
Each has been applauded for their relentless efforts to use their career and talents to advance an important aspect of health equity and/or the education of health care professionals.
The Platinum Sponsors for the 9th Annual Board of Directors Meeting & Awards Program are Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Cigna, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.commontablehealth.org or call 901.684.6011. Sponsorships and table opportunities are still available. A limited amount of individual tickets can also be purchased.
