9th Annual Meeting & Awards Program Addresses Opioid Crisis While Honoring Health Equity Leaders

-- The Common Table Health Alliance 9Annual Board of Directors Meeting & Awards Program is being held Tuesday, May 15from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Racquet Club of Memphis. This year's topic is "The Opioid Crisis: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly". A panel of local and national experts has been assembled to discuss this. National President of the American Psychiatric Association and UTHSC Associate Professor of Psychiatry Altha Stewart, MD will serve as moderator. Also during the event, three stellar health equity leaders will be honored for their accomplishments in their respective fields. Joe Birch of WMC-TV Action News is the Annual Meeting master of ceremonies. For those who would like to support, tables and sponsorships are still available. The Racquet Club is located at 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Memphis, TN.The Annual Meeting has become one of the most recognized events in Memphis & Shelby County to engage an average of 200 health care and community leaders who are committed to improving health equity. It is also the Common Table's largest fundraiser and is utilized to address some of region's most pressing health concerns. The panel discussion about the opioid crisis promises to be quite informative. In the United States, overdose deaths have quadrupled since 1999 killing an average of 91 people every day. Pharmaceutical pain relief is an essential clinical tool, but with physicians writing some 240 million opioid prescriptions to Americans every year, the potential for addiction is enormous. Here in Shelby County, 17 people die of an opioid overdose each month. It is projected by 2020, 230 people will die a year versus only 96 in 2013 (Shelby County).In addition to Dr. Stewart, the opioid crisis panel will include Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter, DNP, RN; CEO of Cherokee Health Systems Dennis Freeman, PhD; Clinton Foundation Sr. Program Advisor of Health Equity Tionna Jenkins, PhD, MPH; and Clinical Pharmacy & Residency Program Director for the Memphis VA Ted Morton, PharmD. Each will provide greater insight into why this problem is considered a crisis and what is being done locally and national to combat it.Each year, the Common Table chooses at minimum of three health equity leaders to honor. These are the 2018 award recipients and their awards:Executive Vice Chancellor and COO of UTHSCProfessor of Economics & Fogelman College of Business and EconomicsUniversity of MemphisCEO of Well Child, Inc.Each has been applauded for their relentless efforts to use their career and talents to advance an important aspect of health equity and/or the education of health care professionals.The Platinum Sponsors for the 9Annual Board of Directors Meeting & Awards Program are Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Cigna, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.commontablehealth.org or call 901.684.6011. Sponsorships and table opportunities are still available. A limited amount of individual tickets can also be purchased.