Transaction Announcement - Group Fitness Industry

Business Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Fitness Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local group fitness gym traded hands with the support of Chris Cantwell."Colorado is such a health conscious state, I was really excited to find an excited and suitable buyer for this gym ," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "The buyer is excited to take over the business and work with his successful personal training team."This established and cash flowing franchise fitness opportunity focuses on group programs geared to help individuals lose weight and build muscle using fitness kickboxing and strength training as well as comprehensive nutritional plans. This business is fully staffed with some of the best personal trainers in the Metro Denver area. These trainers are passionate about fitness, highly experienced, have been around multiple years and meet the minimum requirements of the franchise system. This style of training is very affordable, and has been growing in popularity recently!Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!