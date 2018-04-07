News By Tag
Care3 Launches New Product Features for PACE at North Carolina PACE Association Annual Conference
"By focusing on how IDT members, family caregivers, and participants interact, we have designed new features that combine engagement and care task accountability,"
Care3's new mobile app features increase accessibility and ease of use while tracking care delivered in the home.
New Mobile App Features
• Support for Spanish and Chinese languages
• Improved in-app tutorials that teach caregivers how to use Action Messages to communicate care task completion in one tap
• Action confirmations to improve adherence to care instructions
Care3's Action Planning includes members of the participant's family with the interdisciplinary team for action plan collaboration regardless of setting.
New Action Planning Features
• Structured Problems and Objectives for increased Action Plan clarity and accountability for IDT and family members
• Real-time Notifications when Actions are not "done" on time allowing earlier intervention to avoid hospitalizations
Care3 has transformed traditional PACE care planning to Action Planning to improve visibility and accountability of care delivered inside and outside of the PACE Center. Care3 is dedicated to being the digital innovation partner for PACE. Stay tuned for future product enhancements that advance the mission and growth of PACE.
About Care3™
Care3™ is the world's first team collaboration platform for healthcare delivered in the home and community. The HIPAA compliant Care3 platform helps collaborative care programs (e.g. PACE) operate more effectively by driving visibility and accountability for care delivered outside of health facilities. This unprecedented insight enables care teams to intervene to prevent costly outcomes such as emergency visits and hospitalizations. Learn more at www.care3.co, or contact us for a demo at demo@care3.co.
Contact
William Mintz
***@care3.co
