News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unity the focus of 2018 Community Prayer Breakfast on May 3 at City of Palms Park
Southwest Florida residents are invited to attend the annual Community Prayer Breakfast in observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3.
Hosted by the city of Fort Myers, this year's event will be emceed by Mayor Randy Henderson and held at City of Palms Park, 2201 Edison Ave. in Fort Myers. The national theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer is unity.
The breakfast buffet begins at 6:05 a.m. and will be followed at 7 a.m. by a program that includes keynote speaker Rick Rigsby, a nationally acclaimed speaker, author and president/CEO of Rick Rigsby Communications. Rigsby is a former award-winning journalist, college professor, character coach and chaplain for Texas A&M University's football team. With engagements around the world, Rigsby's audiences include Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, services organizations and sports teams from the NFL and PGA.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday of May, when individuals of all faiths join together in unified prayer for continued blessings on the nation. Every year, local, state and federal observances are held from sunrise to sunset across the nation and attract more than 2 million people. The Fort Myers community has been honoring the National Day of Prayer since the Community Prayer Breakfast's inception in 1988. Local businesses and organizations annually step in to support the event through sponsorships and donations.
"The Community Prayer Breakfast can unite Southwest Florida for one cause," said Rev. Israel Suarez, founder and CEO of Nations Association Charities and a founder of the Community Prayer Breakfast. "We all have different backgrounds, religious beliefs and political perspectives, but one thing we can agree upon is the need to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren. Bringing the community together for a day of prayer certainly is a step in the right direction."
The Community Prayer Breakfast is free, but tickets are required. Tickets will be available after April 16 on a first come, first served basis at https://www.eventbrite.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse