South Coast Improvement, Co. completes fourth UrgentCare facility at 12 Main Street in Lakeville
UrgentCare centers are equipped with staff and equipment to treat a wide range of medical situations—e.g. broken bones, contusions, cuts, burns, animal bites, etc. UrgentCare centers provide patient with less serious injuries an option to the emergency room at the hospital.
"We've had a tremendous working relationship with Southcoast Health over the years and it's been quite gratifying to work on their UrgentCare centers. First in Dartmouth, Seekonk and Fairhaven and now Lakeville. We're also in discussions about a fifth UrgentCare in Fall River," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company, which completed work on the 5,000 square-foot-
The new UrgentCare centers features custom millwork, AD sliding door systems, new hospital grade air exchange system as well as other hospital grade finishes. South Coast Improvement also coordinated all low voltage / data requirements with the hospitals data staff. South Coast Improvement also built the facility to meet the requirements of SouthCoast Health's X-ray Equipment as well as all of their fixturing requirements.
Work began in February and concluded earlier this month. The cost of the project was $1.1 million.
"We developed the healthcare division of our company with the projects like this in mind," said Quinlan. "Thankfully, the UrgentCares are new facilities. Existing medical facilities present a challenge because there's often a lot of activity. Through proper planning and coordination and years of experience, we've been able to provide a successful client experience because we know how to minimize and, sometimes, eliminate impact on day-to-day activities of a facility that needs to stay open during construction."
Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.
About South Coast Improvement Company
South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting;
