Kway Honored for Excellence In Digital and Social Media Content In Sheen Magazine's 2018 Kimmie Awards
Social Media sensation Kway gained the world's attention through his infamous character 'TiTi'. TiTi has gained millions of views from people all over the world. The modern-day Tyler Perry (Madea) has captured the attention of Cardi B, Drake, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and MANY more. Kway's accomplishments also include his app emoji "TiTiMoji" being #1 on this ios store. He has also recently been a part of Fenty Beauty's Matte Moiselle Lip Line campaign. Honorees like Kway are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet.
The 2018 Kimmie Awards is happening April 27-29 at Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Tickets are available for purchase on https://www.sheenmagazine.com/
ABOUT Kway
Kwaylon Rogers was born on February 11th, 1991 in Dallas, Texas. From the very beginning, he was known for his unforgettable jokes and being the class clown. He was raised in his younger years in a small, urban city called Oakcliff, Texas. An inner city that struggled with poverty and adversity. Kway was always the class clown and loved making people laugh including his teachers who tried their best not to allow his humor to disrupt the classroom. Kway took his talents to Instagram when his mother told him "Everything he touches turns golden" Kway's first viral video was his impersonation of Supermodel Tyra Banks with her favorite line "Bring it down 3 more notches" from her hit show America's Next Top Model. Overnight Kway was a star and he continued down his comedic path collaborating with his sister on videos and creating his infamous character "TiTi." Titi was an immediate hit! She represented women who get overlooked, don't feel pretty and often struggle with relationship, friendship and family issues. Kway's Titi character became such a hit! That fans started booking Kway all over the world!
Media Contact
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Derrian Perry
derrian@iamphreshy.com
