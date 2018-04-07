 
Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Kway Honored for Excellence In Digital and Social Media Content In Sheen Magazine's 2018 Kimmie Awards

 
 
Kway - Sheen Magazine
Kway - Sheen Magazine
 
Listed Under

ATLANTA - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Social media sensation Kway "TiTi" is a 2018 Kimmie Awards Honoree for "Excellence In Digital And Social Media Content". This year's theme is "Dream In Color", Sheen is celebrating ingenuity in living color through the world of entertainment, beauty, and fashion. The Kimmie Awards will be a weekend to remember for SHEEN readers featuring concerts, panel discussions, vendor booths, Black Tie Gala, and more!

Social Media sensation Kway gained the world's attention through his infamous character 'TiTi'. TiTi has gained millions of views from people all over the world. The modern-day Tyler Perry (Madea) has captured the attention of Cardi B, Drake, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and MANY more. Kway's accomplishments also include his app emoji "TiTiMoji" being #1 on this ios store. He has also recently been a part of Fenty Beauty's Matte Moiselle Lip Line campaign.  Honorees like Kway are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet.

The 2018 Kimmie Awards is happening April 27-29 at Atlanta Marriott Marquis.  Tickets are available for purchase on https://www.sheenmagazine.com/kimmie-awards-schedule/. For more information about this event please contact Derrian at derrian@iamphreshy.com.

ABOUT Kway

Kwaylon Rogers was born on February 11th, 1991 in Dallas, Texas. From the very beginning, he was known for his unforgettable jokes and being the class clown. He was raised in his younger years in a small, urban city called Oakcliff, Texas. An inner city that struggled with poverty and adversity. Kway was always the class clown and loved making people laugh including his teachers who tried their best not to allow his humor to disrupt the classroom. Kway took his talents to Instagram when his mother told him "Everything he touches turns golden" Kway's first viral video was his impersonation of Supermodel Tyra Banks with her favorite line "Bring it down 3 more notches" from her hit show America's Next Top Model. Overnight Kway was a star and he continued down his comedic path collaborating with his sister on videos and creating his infamous character "TiTi." Titi was an immediate hit! She represented women who get overlooked, don't feel pretty and often struggle with relationship, friendship and family issues. Kway's Titi character became such a hit! That fans started booking Kway all over the world!

Media Contact
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Derrian Perry
derrian@iamphreshy.com
End
Source:Sheen Magazine
Email:***@iamphreshy.com Email Verified
Tags:Blameitonkway, Sheen Magazine, Kimmie Awards
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
