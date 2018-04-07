News By Tag
The Incredible VR Game Show Launches Later Today on Steam For HTC Vive and Oculus Rift
No Auditions Required. Experience What It's Like to be a Game Show Contestant in The Incredible VR Game Show.
Participants can play against friends and family via local multiplayers or against the AI. Each mini game offers completely different challenges and gameplay mechanics resulting in a fun mix of experiences that result in a great value for new VR headset owners.
"At just $1 per mini game, our goal is to provide an excellent value to VR owners," said Tantawowa Founder George Cook. "The Incredible VR Game Show is also built from the ground up to be a shareable and family-friendly experience."
The Incredible VR Game Show launches today at 1 PM EST on Steam for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
Gameplay Screenshots:
