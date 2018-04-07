 
News By Tag
* vr
* Virtual Reality
* Indie Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


The Incredible VR Game Show Launches Later Today on Steam For HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

No Auditions Required. Experience What It's Like to be a Game Show Contestant in The Incredible VR Game Show.
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Tantawowa today announced their value VR game, The Incredible Game Show will be launching later today. In The Incredible VR Game Show, players are placed in a game show setting where they play crazy mini games against 3 other opponents.

Participants can play against friends and family via local multiplayers or against the AI. Each mini game offers completely different challenges and gameplay mechanics resulting in a fun mix of experiences that result in a great value for new VR headset owners.

"At just $1 per mini game, our goal is to provide an excellent value to VR owners," said Tantawowa Founder George Cook. "The Incredible VR Game Show is also built from the ground up to be a shareable and family-friendly experience."

The Incredible VR Game Show launches today at 1 PM EST on Steam for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Gameplay Screenshots: Dropbox (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lqqsbxf28ll260m/AAAFYMQcZN33Ae8Q3cm-2loha?dl=0)

Launch Trailer: YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIHdp-Z2ZKI)



Store Page: Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/app/626730/The_Incredible_V...)

Contact
Logan Williams
***@indiewolverine.com
End
Source:Tantawowa
Email:***@indiewolverine.com Email Verified
Tags:vr, Virtual Reality, Indie Game
Industry:Games
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tantawowa Games PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share