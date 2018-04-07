News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Homeland Security Hometown Seminar taking place June 7 at Stafford Township Fire House
NJ Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness, in cooperation with US Dept of Homeland Security, Southern Ocean Chamber, Ocean County Prosecutor & Stafford Police present free Security Initiative for local businesses to support safety and security.
The program will run from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Thursday June 7 at the Stafford Volunteer Fire Company 133 Stafford Avenue Manahawkin. This is the second year the regional chamber has coordinated this effort to bring latest information and best homeland security practices to Southern Ocean County. Anyone who operates a business, volunteers or hosts events of any level should make attending this workshop. "A discussion of this caliber needs to be part of our preparation for the season" states Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. "This is an opportunity for the business community to learn from having these experts available to us." Last year the chamber reports over 70 attended the first ever Hometown Security Initiative which included opening remarks, a threat briefing, protective security measures, resource sharing, and a facilitated discussion. The June 7 program will provide the opportunity for the Southern Ocean business community to collaborate with local, county, state and federal law enforcement as well as homeland security organizations.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Please RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber office by calling 609 494 7211, emailing info@sochamber.com, or stopping in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom . To find out more about this program and other Southern Ocean Chamber activities, go to www.visitLBIregion.com or on social as @southernoceanchamber @LBIregion
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse