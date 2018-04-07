Homeland Security Hometown Seminar taking place June 7 at Stafford Township Fire House

NJ Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness, in cooperation with US Dept of Homeland Security, Southern Ocean Chamber, Ocean County Prosecutor & Stafford Police present free Security Initiative for local businesses to support safety and security.

Register for Hometown Security Panel June 7

End

-- The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the US Department of Homeland Security in partnership with Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and local law enforcement will host a highly valuable session to help local businesses and their employees contribute to the safety and security of the community. With the generous support of the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company, this workshop will bring real answers to the ongoing discussion of how to prepare for, mitigate, and respond to security threats.The program will run from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Thursday June 7 at the Stafford Volunteer Fire Company 133 Stafford Avenue Manahawkin. This is the second year the regional chamber has coordinated this effort to bring latest information and best homeland security practices to Southern Ocean County. Anyone who operates a business, volunteers or hosts events of any level should make attending this workshop. "A discussion of this caliber needs to be part of our preparation for the season" states Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. "This is an opportunity for the business community to learn from having these experts available to us." Last year the chamber reports over 70 attended the first ever Hometown Security Initiative which included opening remarks, a threat briefing, protective security measures, resource sharing, and a facilitated discussion. The June 7 program will provide the opportunity for the Southern Ocean business community to collaborate with local, county, state and federal law enforcement as well as homeland security organizations.There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Please RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber office by calling 609 494 7211, emailing info@sochamber.com, or stopping in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom . To find out more about this program and other Southern Ocean Chamber activities, go to www.visitLBIregion.com or on social as @southernoceanchamber @LBIregion