Helfis unveils Salveo India's first In-ear Heart Rate Hearable for Marathon Training
The Salveo Earphone can act as a Personal Fitness Coach while providing real-time voice assistance for marathon training based on very accurate physiological sensing
Helfis introduces Salveo fitness and sports earphones that assist you in maintaining your heart rate at the optimum aerobic heart rate zone for your body type and to avoid over-exertion. The Salveo heart rate sensing earphones are based on the state-of-the-
Whether you are trying to achieve Fat Burn without excessive muscles building or you are trying to Build Muscles without over-exerting your heart, Salveo is the fitness and sports companion for you. Also, if you are exercising or sweating it out on the field, Salveo monitors your health in real time and provides the advice you need to maintain the right intensity.
The Perfect Fitness Coach
Salveo helps you in monitoring your heart rate so that you can maintain your exercise intensity either at the Fat Burn or the Muscle Build zone. This prevents you from working out at the wrong intensity level, thereby reducing risks of heart strain and unnecessary (tissue/muscle/
Hear is the Future
"Everyone prefers to listen to music when while exercising. Salveo presents a premium experience by combining real-time fitness monitoring and music which is more natural than wearing a clunky gadget on the wrist or an uncomfortable chest strap" says Aditya Sharma, Director – Helfis Technologies. "Moreover, the ear happens to be a good place to pick up blood flow as it moves consistently in and out of the ear and the membrane is relatively thin. Using ActivHearts™
"WBD101 was founded to provide human physiological sensing technology for sports and healthcare applications, we are very encouraged to see the appetite for road running growing at a fast pace that recorded races alone are touching 900 annually in India in a recent report from Hindustan Times. Our ActivHearts™
Enjoy your workout with Amazing Sound
Salveo's extreme clarity, articulation, and tight, super bass powerful sound quality will prompt you to achieve fitness goals that exceed your expectations. Its ability to provide extensive voice and instrument of sounds in an accurate and stable way makes sure that you will experience sound like never before.
Keep Track of Your Fitness
Salveo works best in sync with the Helfis Salveo App and provides seamless synchronization of your heart rate, biometric data and performance with the App and be ensured that you're always training in the right heart rate zone.
Fitness and Sports for Everyone
Salveo is your perfect fitness coach for aerobic exercises, such as running, cycling, jogging, and elliptical, and can even be used during your sports sessions such as weightlifting, power-runs, indoor cycling, tennis, and rowing.
Know your VO2 max value in 3 min
VO2 max is the most accurate measure of cardiovascular fitness. It quantifies the maximum rate of oxygen intake per unit of body mass and is a direct measure of your body's ability to burn calories and generate the energy required for motion. Generally, it is something you measure in a clinic OR by running one mile.
But, with Helfis Salveo, you can do it accurately with a 3 min Alternate Knee Raise test.
For videos, images and more information about Helfis Salveo, download the Press Kit file here: Download Link (https://www.dropbox.com/
About Helfis
Founded in September 2014, Helfis is on a mission to provide its customers with the finest preventive healthcare solutions and make their lives healthy and fit. Helfis combines the power of sensitive measuring devices and computational technologies operating on a cloud based platform to offer smart health solutions. The vision behind its formation is to create sustainable solutions essential to a better, safer and healthier life for people everywhere. The health tech startup is currently offering solution to various lifestyle diseases with its products to customers through schools, health institutions and corporate wellness programs. During this journey, Helfis has been recognized by many institutions, including, 10 Best Start-ups in Wearable Technology – 2017 by Silicon India.
Contact: contact@helfis.com / http://www.helfis.com/
About WBD101
Founded in 2012, WBD101 is a Hong Kong based company with more than 50 patents in SmartBody sensing. Incubated by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), WBD101 has offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen so as to provide very timely support to hearables and wearables customers during their design, tests and production stages. WBD101 focuses on very accurate dynamic heart rate sensing technology (ActivHearts™)
Contact: salesint@wbd101.com / http://www.wbd101.com/
Contact
Aditya Sharma
aditya@helfis.com
End
