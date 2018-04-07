 
Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Helfis unveils Salveo India's first In-ear Heart Rate Hearable for Marathon Training

The Salveo Earphone can act as a Personal Fitness Coach while providing real-time voice assistance for marathon training based on very accurate physiological sensing
 
 
Helfis Salveo
Helfis Salveo
 
DELHI, India - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Enter the world of next generation fitness

Helfis introduces Salveo fitness and sports earphones that assist you in maintaining your heart rate at the optimum aerobic heart rate zone for your body type and to avoid over-exertion. The Salveo heart rate sensing earphones are based on the state-of-the-art ActivHearts™ technology by WBD101 that helps you Burn Fat, Build Muscle and avoid Over-Exerting the heart. Utilizing Bluetooth Smart connectivity, it is probably one of the world's smallest and fitting heart-rate detecting earbuds.

Whether you are trying to achieve Fat Burn without excessive muscles building or you are trying to Build Muscles without over-exerting your heart, Salveo is the fitness and sports companion for you. Also, if you are exercising or sweating it out on the field, Salveo monitors your health in real time and provides the advice you need to maintain the right intensity.

The Perfect Fitness Coach

Salveo helps you in monitoring your heart rate so that you can maintain your exercise intensity either at the Fat Burn or the Muscle Build zone. This prevents you from working out at the wrong intensity level, thereby reducing risks of heart strain and unnecessary (tissue/muscle/heart) damage. Salveo's state-of-the-art technology is capable of obtaining accurate heart rate (bpm) dynamically under motion and in a continuous real-time manner by using a proprietary algorithm that removes motion. The final information is sent to your smartphone via Bluetooth Smart, while you simultaneously receive real time audio feedback, hence enabling real time monitoring at the tip of your finger.

Hear is the Future

"Everyone prefers to listen to music when while  exercising. Salveo presents a premium experience by combining real-time fitness monitoring and music which is more natural than wearing a clunky gadget on the wrist or an uncomfortable chest strap" says Aditya Sharma, Director – Helfis Technologies. "Moreover, the ear happens to be a good place to pick up blood flow as it moves consistently in and out of the ear and the membrane is relatively thin. Using ActivHearts™ heart rate sensing technology, we are picking up heart rate, blood flow, and even maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 Max) with accuracy comparable to that of a chest strap."

"WBD101 was founded to provide human physiological sensing technology for sports and healthcare applications, we are very encouraged to see the appetite for road running growing at a fast pace that recorded races alone are touching 900 annually in India in a recent report from Hindustan Times. Our ActivHearts™ heart rate sensing technology is being used by many Tier 1 brands and we are excited that Helfis has brought this world-class technology into India" says Kow Ping, CEO of WBD101.

Enjoy your workout with Amazing Sound

Salveo's extreme clarity, articulation, and tight, super bass powerful sound quality will prompt you to achieve fitness goals that exceed your expectations. Its ability to provide extensive voice and instrument of sounds in an accurate and stable way makes sure that you will experience sound like never before.

Keep Track of Your Fitness

Salveo works best in sync with the Helfis Salveo  App and provides seamless synchronization of your heart rate, biometric data and performance with the App and be ensured that you're always training in the right heart rate zone.

Fitness and Sports for Everyone

Salveo is your perfect fitness coach for aerobic exercises, such as running, cycling, jogging, and elliptical, and can even be used during your sports sessions such as weightlifting, power-runs, indoor cycling, tennis, and rowing.

Know your VO2 max value in 3 min

VO2 max is the most accurate measure of cardiovascular fitness. It quantifies the maximum rate of oxygen intake per unit of body mass and is a direct measure of your body's ability to burn calories and generate the energy required for motion. Generally, it is something you measure in a clinic OR by running one mile.

But, with Helfis Salveo, you can do it accurately with a 3 min Alternate Knee Raise test.

For videos, images and more information about Helfis Salveo, download the Press Kit file here: Download Link (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/c82cc6srlty4dud/AACEY__wZeAThI...)

About Helfis

Founded in September 2014, Helfis is on a mission to provide its customers with the finest preventive healthcare solutions and make their lives healthy and fit. Helfis combines the power of sensitive measuring devices and computational technologies operating on a cloud based platform to offer smart health solutions. The vision behind its formation is to create sustainable solutions essential to a better, safer and healthier life for people everywhere. The health tech startup is currently offering solution to various lifestyle diseases with its products to customers through schools, health institutions and corporate wellness programs. During this journey, Helfis has been recognized by many institutions, including, 10 Best Start-ups in Wearable Technology – 2017 by Silicon India.

Contact: contact@helfis.com / http://www.helfis.com/salveo

About WBD101

Founded in 2012, WBD101 is a Hong Kong based company with more than 50 patents in SmartBody sensing. Incubated by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), WBD101 has offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen so as to provide very timely support to hearables and wearables customers during their design, tests and production stages. WBD101 focuses on very accurate dynamic heart rate sensing technology (ActivHearts™) and also has a highly accurate motion sensing technology (Mogo™). Over the years, WBD101 won numerous international awards including the Best Wearable Mobile Tech Awards at the Mobile World Congress 2016, Special & Gold Awards at the 43rd Geneva Inventions Conventions and 2016 WITSA Global ICT Award.

Contact: salesint@wbd101.com / http://www.wbd101.com/

Aditya Sharma
aditya@helfis.com
Helfis Technologies Private Limited
Email:***@helfis.com Email Verified
Wearable, Heart Rate Monitoring, Real-time Coaching
Technology
Delhi - Delhi - India
Products
