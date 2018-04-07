Global Crop Protecton Chemicals Market

Data M Intelligence announces its new global study on Crop Protection Chemicals Market. The report is an aggregate of industry subject matter expertise, current market trends and opinion from sectoral participants

-- Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market report published by Data M Intelligence : Industry Insights and Forecasts to 2025 coveredData M Intelligence announced its publication of Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market study. The report covers market size, share, current market trends, industry competition, key player analysis and year-on-year market forecasts from 2018 to 2025.The global crop protection chemicals market is growing at rocket pace due to several factors like limited natural resources and increased used of genetically modified seeds.Experts at DMI predict that rising global demand for crop produce will account for the steady growth of the market over the forecasted period.Among all the applications of crop protection chemicals, Agriculture, for obvious reasons, has the highest market share. It is also expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share. However, Commercial spaces are finding increased applications of the crop protection chemicals and hence will grow at a CAGR higher than others in the forecasted period.Herbicides are the kingpins in terms of the type occupying 44% of the market share.The global crop protection chemicals market is segmented by product type, by the end user, and by region. The top companies in this industry are profoundly investing in this market due to the increased demand across all regions.Most Active Companies: Syngenta, Bayer, Dow and DuPont, BASF, and MonsantoTo find more about the detailed report and to get a FREE sample, please visitContactData M IntelligenceMedia Relationsadmin@datamintelligence.com