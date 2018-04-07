News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Djibouti -The Pearl of Red Sea recognized as World Capital of Culture and Tourism
Djibouti was inscribed on the heritage list of World`s Capital of Culture and Tourism. The official handover ceremony will be held at Presidential Palace in Djibouti on April 18, 2018 in the presence of a host of world leaders invited for the event.
The induction of Djibouti as World Capital of Culture and Tourism will take place on April 18, 2018, on the occasion of the official handover ceremony to be held at Presidential Palace in Djibouti.
The Spring 2018 meeting of European Council on Tourism and Trade (ECTT) has taken place offering new opportunities for global cooperation and tourism development.
The meeting enjoyed the presence of the president of Romania. Academician Emil Constantinescu.
Among the decisions taken during Spring Council Meeting was the inscription of Djibouti on the list of WORLD CAPITALS OF CULTURE AND TOURISM.
Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, President of European Council on Tourism and Trade has stated: among the recently inscribed candidates for the world top cultural award Djibouti is standing out as a luminary example.
The country encompasses ten world heritage sites on tentative list ranging from natural treasures and natural protected areas such as: Lake Assal and Lake Abbe, National Park Foret du day to the tumulus of Awellos, cave paintings of Abourma.
The capital city: Djibouti is home to a treasure trove of architectural marvels from the historical Haji Hamoudi Mosque, European Quarter (Malik Square) and African Quarter, Djibouti Cathedral and Ethiopian Church Saint Gabriel of the Sun and the cultural blending space of Les Caisses etc.
Taking under consideration the large array of traditions blending in the country from Issa and Afar cultural heritage to the Yemeni, and French inspirations, the incredibly rich and fascinating natural landscape offered for tourists to discover and evaluating the government decisions inscribed in DJIBOUTI VISION 2035 to make tourism a pillar of development we have taken the decision to validate DJIBOUTI candidature for WORLD CAPITAL OF CULTURE AND TOURISM designation.
In the presence of the diplomatic corps and registered members of the Executive Board of the European Council on Tourism and Trade Professor Dr. Anton Caragea proceeded to the public signing of the decree to that effect.
European Tourism Academy Director, Academician Mircea Constantinescu presented for the diplomatic corps present for the occasion the LETTER FOR WORLD LEADERS OF TOURISM AND DEVELOPMENT that will be addressed to H.E. President Ismail Omar Guelleh marking his selection as the new Academician member of EUROPEAN TOURISM ACADEMY (more news on the subject can be accessed here https://europeantourismnews.wordpress.com/
President Ismail Omar Guelleh has succeeded in carving out on Djibouti a space for international peace and security and in making Djibouti a key to African continent peace and security. Today Djibouti is ensuring security along the Red Sea, is opening African continent to trade and riches and commercial exchanges and has succeeded in making Djibouti in a pole of economic growth.(we recommend you to access further resources for your information here: https://eutourismnews.wordpress.com/
Djibouti has supported the building of Addis Ababa –Djibouti railroad, has constructed Africa`s bigger deepwater seaport, has garnered top-notch investments and rise up on being number five economy in the world in term of annual growth.
These are the achievements of an adroit, powerful and visionary leader that is creating growth where it was only poverty and opportunities where there was only despair and a miracle where it was only desert, outlined the merits of the new academician Professor Mircea Constantinescu.
Dr. Emil Constantinescu, President of Romania (1996-2000) mentioned that recognizing Djibouti as a world center of culture and tourism and electing President Ismail Omar Guelleh to the highest academic rank are perfect connection supporting Europe and Africa cooperation and future relations.
Signing the official decrees for DJIBOUTI as WORLD CAPITAL OF CULTURE AND TOURISM and for H.E. President ISMAIL OMAR GUELEH as ACADEMICIAN member of EUROPEAN TOURISM ACADEMY concluded the ceremonies in the applause of the diplomatic corps.
Other decisions taken by European Council on Tourism and Trade where: the selection of a new diplomatic partner, the celebration of European Tourism Day on December 1st, 2018 and the closing of World Best Tourist Destination candidature list on May 15th, 2018.
Media Contact
Radu Alexandru
PRESS DEPARTMENT
***@eucir.com
0040213157730
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse