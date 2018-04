About 2Seas Los Cabos – Christie's International Real Estate

2Seas Los Cabos is now the exclusive affiliate of Christie's Los Cabos. We Committed to bringing added value to the Cabo San Lucas real estate community.

-- We are the Exclusive Affiliate of Christie's International, represents the merger of the combined thirty years of experience in Luxury Real Estate and Commercial Real Estate Development of its two partners, Julie Kershner and Ramiro Palenque Bullrich. Supported by a successful team of client-centered Luxury Properties Specialists,offers unparalleled service in the Real Estate and Development market of Baja California Sur. Julie and Ramiro, both distinguished experts in the Los Cabos Community, embody a unique and dynamic combination of accomplishment and expertise, passion and experience.Committed to maximizing value and always keeping the client's best interest in mind,offers a comprehensive collection of necessary resources for those interested in purchasing, selling and developing in Baja California. Combining global vision with an experienced team and peerless portfolio, 2Seas Los Cabos can help you find the best opportunities for businesses and investment.At 2Seas Los Cabos we specialize in Fine Homes & Estates, Waterfront Properties, Ocean and Shoreline Properties, New Homes, Recreational Properties, Rental Properties, Commercial, Developing, Vacation Properties, Waterfront Properties, Land & Acreage, Beach Properties: Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, Pacific Side, Todos Santos, La Paz, East Cape: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian.For More info, Visit https://www.2seasloscabos.com/