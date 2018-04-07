News By Tag
Ad2brand Media Private Limited joins hand with Itelligence Infotech Private Limited
Business Partners across India & UAE are preparing to capitalize an increased demand for Augumented Reality services in Indian Market leveraging a business association betweeen Itelligence Infotech, India & Ad2brand Media LLP, UAE .
After launch of Hadoop 2.X Accelerator Model in Dubai, which was a great success among Internet City where AR technology was used for building engagement with Internet Users, Itelligence Infotech is keen to launch its Next Gen R/P Bio. It is a big investment in Augmented Reality Services for Itelligence Infotech just because it is necessary to adapt to changing market environment.
Earlier last year in an exhibition in World Trade Center in Dubai, Itelligence Infotech contacted Ad2brand to understand their VR work in the training domain. After series of discussion and technical reviews Ad2brand had a few VR showcase projects, albeit for the Training sector. Based on technical feasibility report and final product overview meeting and a series of top level discussions, the project was finally awarded to Ad2brand who has a production center in India's IT city of Pune in Maharashtra State. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2018 with its launch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.
