 
News By Tag
* Augmented Reality Service Pune
* Data Analytics Pune
* Digital Marketing Pune
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Ad2brand Media Private Limited joins hand with Itelligence Infotech Private Limited

Business Partners across India & UAE are preparing to capitalize an increased demand for Augumented Reality services in Indian Market leveraging a business association betweeen Itelligence Infotech, India & Ad2brand Media LLP, UAE .
 
 
Logos
Logos
PUNE, India - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- AR will be used in the Education and Advertisements in the digital campaigns to differentiate the companies high end IT services and related product positioning. It will generate a virtual identity of the courses provided by the company with relavent 3-D Architecture and Animation.
After launch of Hadoop 2.X Accelerator Model in Dubai, which was a great success among Internet City where AR technology was used for building engagement with Internet Users, Itelligence Infotech is keen to launch its Next Gen R/P Bio. It is a big investment in Augmented Reality Services for Itelligence Infotech just because it is necessary to adapt to changing market environment.

Earlier last year in an exhibition in World Trade Center in Dubai, Itelligence Infotech contacted Ad2brand  to understand their VR work in the training domain. After series of discussion and technical reviews Ad2brand had a few VR showcase projects, albeit for the Training sector. Based on technical feasibility report and final product overview meeting and a series of top level discussions, the project was finally awarded to Ad2brand who has a production center in India's IT city of Pune in Maharashtra State. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2018 with its launch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

Know More : https://www.ad2brand.com/augmented-reality-the-future-of-...

Contact
Kaushal Bajaj
***@ad2brand.com
End
Source:Ad2brand Media, Dubai
Email:***@ad2brand.com Email Verified
Tags:Augmented Reality Service Pune, Data Analytics Pune, Digital Marketing Pune
Industry:Advertising
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share