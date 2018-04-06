News By Tag
Benchmark Senior Living Associates Present at University of Vermont Gerontology Symposium
Human Connection and Engagement Expertise Highlighted At 2018 Gerontology Symposium in Burlington, Vermont
For family and professional caregivers managing a dementia diagnosis, Tristani and Cornell shared valuable insight into Benchmark and The Arbors at Shelburne's Mind and Memory Approach for developing meaningful connections with those with Alzheimer's and dementia. Some of the knowledge shared included creating a positive social environment, genuine connections and meaningful relationships as well as cognitive strategies and adaptations for all stages of the disease, positive communication techniques for behavioral expressions, how to honor the past and support the present, communication techniques and fostering family engagement.
"Quality dementia care isn't just about meeting basic needs," says Allison Melahouris, Senior Vice President of Quality Resident Services for Benchmark. "Creating deep, lasting connections among our associates, residents and their families facilitates an environment where everyone thrives and is able to live their life to its fullest."
For 30 years, The Arbors at Shelburne has been specializing in the care of those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was the area's first community dedicated exclusively to the unique needs of those with memory disorders.
To download the presentation or for more information, visit https://www.slideshare.net/
About Benchmark Senior Living
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape
